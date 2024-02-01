West Bromwich Albion have been understated in their January transfer window business to date - only adding Andreas Weimann and Callum Marshall to their squad so far - but could now well be in for a rollercoaster finale to Deadline Day.

Linked with a last-gasp loan deal to bring Celtic winger Mikey Johnston to the Hawthorns, the Championship playoff-chasers could also now add a last-minute defensive addition to their group if rumours are to be believed.

West Brom going after ex-Arsenal man

Football journalist Mike McGrath has stated today that Aston Villa centre-back Calum Chambers is on the shopping list of various second-tier sides as the clock ticks closer to the window slamming shut, with West Brom name-checked as a potential destination for the former Arsenal defender.

Aston Villa journalist Jacob Tanswell - for The Athletic - did confirm this morning that Villa would be offloading Chambers on a loan deal, with there also being an option to buy outright added in if the 29-year-old impressed away from Villa Park in the potential deal.

The Baggies look to be the front-runners to land Chambers, Carlos Corberan hoping that Chambers' experience and Premier League qualities shine through in the division below to help his side win promotion to the top flight.

Chambers could well slot into the side alongside Johnston if a further deal can be reached with the Scottish giants, giving the West Midlands side a potential new look for Saturday's fixture with Birmingham City.

How Chambers would fit into the West Brom team

Chambers will give West Brom adequate cover at the back even if he's not banging down the door for immediate first-team opportunities, Corberan having to make do with young centre-back Caleb Taylor as one of his few defensive back-ups in the Black Country Derby last weekend.

Able to play both in the heart of defence and as a right-back, Chambers would fulfil the role of being a worthwhile utility option to have around the camp with the Spanish manager in the Hawthorns dug-out often bemoaning the lack of depth available to him.

The £50k-per-week Villa reserve figure's obvious pedigree could eventually see him break into the first-team fold however, accumulating 176 Premier League appearances across his extensive career to date with 14 of those coming just last season for Unai Emery's men before falling down the pecking order this campaign.

Once described as an "outstanding" defender by iconic Gunners manager Arsene Wenger when Chambers was at the Emirates Stadium, the versatile 29-year-old could be a shrewd capture to help Corberan's men out if more injuries pile up.

Moreover, Johnston's addition from Celtic would also give the Baggies another attacking option if the Championship side are flat going forward in crunch matches to come - the out-of-favour 24-year-old winger netting 13 goals across 92 games featuring at Parkhead.

The current Celtic number 90 could give the likes of Jed Wallace and Tom Fellows a run for their money on his potential arrival, Corberan adding in bodies here and there to freshen up his squad and keep those performing well on their toes.

West Brom have seen first-hand the impact of what injuries can do to a squad, and so adding in more depth this Deadline Day would be seen as a major plus if these moves for Chambers and Johnston can get over the line in time.