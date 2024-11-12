Celtic could be set for another transfer windfall after it emerged that another of their players is catching the eye across the Atlantic, with talks over a potential permanent exit from Celtic Park now planned.

Nicolas Kuhn a man in demand

Brendan Rodgers' side have enjoyed an almost perfect start to their season, sitting top of the Scottish Premiership and surprising plenty in the Champions League.

Celtic are yet to lose this season aside from their 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Borussia Dortmund, and are level with Aberdeen at the top of the Scottish top flight, while a famous win over RB Leipzig helped them move into contention for qualification for the next round of Champions League action at the midway stage of the league phase.

Central to their success has been Nicolas Kuhn, who has begun the season in the form of his life. The 24-year-old has grabbed 10 goals and 11 assists in just 17 outings this season, including two against RB Leipzig to help them come from a goal down to win 3-1.

His exploits have not gone unnoticed, with Brentford among the clubs credited with an interest in the forward ahead of a potential January swoop just 12 months on from his arrival at Celtic Park.

Should he depart, Celtic would likely demand close to a record fee to allow him to leave mid-season - a figure that currently stands at the £25m they received for Matt O'Riley over the summer.

Now, there is another deal that they could look to strike in January.

Brazilian giant planning talks over Celtic outcast

That comes as per a report from The Scottish Sun, which reveals that Brazilian giants Internacional are plotting talks over a move to sign Celtic outcast Alexandro Bernabei on a permanent deal.

Bernabei joined Celtic in the summer of 2022, but never managed to nail down a starting spot for the Bhoys and was quickly shipped out on loan to Brazil. Still just 24 years old, the Argentina U21 international revitalised his career on loan with Internacional in South America, becoming one of the best full-backs in the division and turning plenty of heads.

Alexandro Bernabei in Brazilian Serie A 2024 Appearances 19 Goals 3 Assists 4 Yellow Cards 3

Now, Internacional want to sign him permanently, and are ready to open talks with Celtic to do so. Indeed, it is claimed that "they are due to fly to Europe for several recruitment meetings and want to discuss Bernabei's situation with the Parkhead side", with Bernabei's deal set to expire in the new year when the Brazilian season comes to a close.

It is added that Celtic have slapped a mammoth £10m price tag on his head - something that would be a record signing for the Brazilian side, suggesting that a compromise may be needed to reach an agreement.

However, with Bernabei having struggled in Scotland, this could represent a chance for Celtic to offload the Argentinian without losing any of the £3.5m that they shelled out to sign him two years ago, while Bernabei could continue to thrive closer to home in what could be a win-win for all parties.