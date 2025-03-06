Glasgow Rangers turn their attention to the Europa League this evening as they prepare to travel away to Turkey to take on Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce side.

The Light Blues are fighting for a place in the last eight of the competition and will take on the Turkish giants, away and at home, in their next two matches, with a weekend off this week due to their loss to Queen's Park in the SFA Cup.

Rangers come into this game off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend, and interim head coach Barry Ferguson may look to make some changes to the starting line-up.

One player who could be taken out of the XI is Dutch central defender Robin Propper, who was hauled off at half-time in last weekend's loss.

Why Robin Propper should be dropped

The former FC Twente star lost 100% (2/2) of his ground duels in the first half against Motherwell, before Leon Balogun came on to win three of his five as Propper's replacement in the second half.

Ex-Gers defender Craig Moore said the Dutchman "is not a real physical player" and claimed that opposition forwards find it too easy to get the better of him in physical battles, which is backed up by his form in the Europa League.