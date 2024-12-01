As Ruben Amorim strode into Manchester United earlier this month, the obvious - and somewhat lazy - comparisons were made to his compatriot, Jose Mourinho, with the ex-Sporting boss certainly boasting a charisma and charm akin to that of the 'Special One'.

Like Mourinho too, the new man at the helm arrives in the Premier League from his native Portugal after glowing success in Lisbon, with the former Chelsea hero having also trod a similar path amid his early heroics in Porto.

On the evidence of his embryonic outings for the Red Devils, however, that is where the likeness ends, with Mourinho's brand of football in Manchester having been drab, dour and downright dull - who can forget that Champions League night against Sevilla.

If the past week is anything to go by, 'Amorim-ball' rests at the other end of the spectrum, with the midweek triumph over Bodo/Glimt having certainly served up entertainment - and a fair few chewed fingernails to boot.

It wasn't always pretty it must be said, with the chaos of Erik ten Hag's final days no doubt on show - not least as Andre Onana raced out of his goal to deal with an errant Diogo Dalot back-pass.

And yet, there was certainly something to cling onto, an attacking verve - as shown above - that has been sorely lacking in recent years. Can it be maintained when Everton come to town later today?

Amorim's key Man Utd decision vs Everton

Two games in and Amorim's January priority already looks apparent. As the omnipresent Fabrizio Romano stated, the 39-year-old appears to have pleaded for a new left wing-back in 2025.

In truth, this is an issue that has stretched the last 18 months or so, with Ten Hag having been forced to snap up Tottenham Hotspur outcast Sergio Reguilon on a six-month loan last season, while also resorting to deploying Sofyan Amrabat in that left-back role - who can forget that.

The long-standing injury to Tyrell Malacia had been a major factor in those decisions, although, after over 500 days without an appearance, the diminutive Dutchman marked his return to action against the Norwegian side on Thursday night.

Sadly - and somewhat unsurprisingly - the former Feyenoord man looked like a player who hadn't featured competitively since May 2023, as crosses went awry while he was stripped for pace by former Nottingham Forest and Watford man, Philip Zinckernagel, for the away side's second.

After such a lengthy absence, teething issues were to be expected, with patience needed with the 25-year-old over the coming months.

The problem is, his replacement on the night, Dalot, looks distinctly uncomfortable on the left, with the Portugal international having endured a "dreadful" campaign thus far.

Be it the miss against West Ham United, the foul on Tyler Dibling against Southampton, or the failure to track Brennan Johnson against Spurs, last season's Players' Player of the Year is having a tough time of it.

As such, with Amorim even admitting that Dalot "plays better on the right", it must be time for Luke Shaw to finally get a run of games in that wing-back role, with the Englishman having come off the bench at left centre-back in the last two appearances.

While at 29 and after a string of injury woes, the former Saints ace is no longer a rampaging full-back, his prior success as a wing-back makes him the prime choice to start against the Toffees, having memorably scored from that role in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

There will be a hesitation to unleash Shaw from the start due to his propensity for breaking down, but with Malacia needing to be eased back - and with Dalot looking like a fish out of water in that starting berth - needs must, in truth.

As for the other wing-back role, it is a far easier decision for Amorim to make...

Amorim must unleash Man Utd star who Everton wanted

There was a time when it looked like the chance would never come for Amad Diallo, with the Ivorian looking set to follow the path of the man who was also signed, initially, back in October 2020 - Facundo Pellistri.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

And yet, while the Uruguayan now plies his trade in Greece with Panathinaikos, Amad looks likely to be a key figure of the Amorim reign, following what's been a sparkling few weeks for the 22-year-old.

After loan stints at Rangers and Sunderland - the latter of which saw him score 14 times in 2022/23 - the former Atalanta man has had to bide his time for a chance at Old Trafford, with injury restricting him to just 12 appearances last season.

That goal against Liverpool in the FA Cup, however, provided a glimpse of what he could offer and, to his credit, the youngster has seized his chance in the current campaign so far.

In 18 appearances in 2024/25, the wing "wizard" - as described by journalist James Copley - has three goals and three assists to his name, having enjoyed a particular purple patch during Ruud van Nistelrooy's interim reign, after being somewhat overlooked by Ten Hag prior to that.

It then took just 81 seconds into Amorim's tenure for Amad to again show what he's all about, tearing down the right touchline from his wing-back berth, before picking out Marcus Rashford to open the scoring against Ipswich Town.

While it was then Antony who got the nod in midweek, Amad again impressed off the bench, notably teeing up Alejandro Garnacho late in the second half, only for the Argentine to curl his effort over the crossbar.

Man Utd starting XI vs Everton - 29 March 2024 (2-0) Position Player GK Andre Onana RB Diogo Dalot CB Raphael Varane CB Jonny Evans LB Victor Lindelof CM Casemiro CM Kobbie Mainoo RW Alejandro Garnacho CAM Scott McTominay CAM Bruno Fernandes LW Marcus Rashford

Perhaps the tricky winger would be at his best in one of the two roles behind Rasmus Hojlund, yet with Amorim favouring a left-footer at right wing-back during his time at Sporting, that role seems to be his to lose.

With the Toffees now next on the agenda, Amad can wreak havoc against a side - and a manager - who were reportedly keen to sign him on loan back in the summer of 2023. That was again followed by further interest from the Goodison outfit ahead of the 2024 January window.

More speculation over his future could rage in the coming months if a new contract is not agreed, with just six months left to run on his existing deal - plus the option of a further year - yet United would be foolish not to get terms sorted as soon as possible.

As for today, with Amad on one flank and Shaw on the other, Amorim can finally get to see his preferred system operating properly, with the hope of picking up a first Premier League win against the visiting Merseysiders.