Tottenham Hotspur travel to face Southampton at St Mary’s tonight looking to secure their first win in six attempts after a dismal run of form under Ange Postecoglou.

The Lilywhites have lost two and drawn three of their last five, with the last victory coming against Manchester City at the Etihad nearly a month ago.

Injuries have decimated the first-team squad, resulting in various players featuring in unnatural roles just to be able to make up the numbers, but the pressure has still been mounting on the Aussie after recent matches.

Tonight presents a great opportunity to return to winning ways against a Saints side who currently sit bottom of the Premier League, picking up just one win in their first 15 outings.

However, despite their lowly league standing, St Mary’s has been a tricky place to visit for Spurs over the last couple of years, with a surprise potentially on the cards - which would in turn pile more pressure on the 59-year-old.

Spurs’ recent record against Southampton at St Mary’s

After their relegation to the Championship in the 2022/23 season, this evening’s game will be the first clash between the two sides in 21 months, with the last meeting coming at the home of the Saints.

However, true to their recent record in the last few matches, Spurs were unable to claim all three points, drawing 3-3 in a game where former boss Antonio Conte produced an infamous rant after the final whistle.

Harry Kane, Ivan Perišić, and Pedro Porro were all on the scoresheet that day, but a catalogue of defensive errors cost them dearly - something which could be said in the present day too.

Their last win on the South Coast came way back in September 2020, claiming a convincing 5-2 win, with current captain Heung-min Son scoring four that day.

However, if Ange is to claim a similar result in the trip this evening, he must brutally drop two players who have failed to impress for the club in recent weeks.

Spurs' last five PL meetings with Southampton at St Mary's Date Scoreline Outcome 18/03/2023 3-3 Draw 28/12/2021 1-1 Draw 20/09/2020 5-2 Win 01/01/2020 1-0 Loss 09/03/2019 2-1 Loss Stats via 11v11

The players Ange needs to drop ahead of Southampton clash

Timo Werner was dragged off at halftime in the recent Europa League clash against Rangers on Thursday night, rightfully so after his dismal showing during the first 45 minutes.

The German forward was blasted by the Aussie in his post-match interview, claiming he’s not at the level expected of an international-level star, undoubtedly putting his starting role at risk tonight.

However, he’s not the only player who must be dropped, with Son needing to be brutally dropped after his recent lack of impact within the final third.

The “incredible” South Korean, as dubbed by boss Postecoglou, has been a fan-favourite during his spell in North London but has struggled as of late, scoring just once in his last four matches, coming in the embarrassing defeat to London rivals Chelsea last weekend.

He also only managed one shot during the recent clash north of the border with Rangers, only completing one of his four attempted dribbles, losing possession 10 times and looking wasteful in possession.

Such a poor run of form could see him lose his starting role on the South Coast, potentially pushing Dejan Kulusevski into a more attacking role alongside Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson at the top end of the pitch.

It’s pivotal that Spurs return to winning ways tonight, ending their dismal run of form and putting their campaign back on the right track.

However, if they lose the clash, Ange’s job could be in danger, given the dreadful run of results. This is why he must brutally drop Son and potentially inject some fresh blood into the forward line to hand him the best chance of ending their current slump.