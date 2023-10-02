Everton are a club that never lets their fans get too buoyed, as the slightest shred of positivity is always one torrid display away from tearing them back down to earth.

After two spirited away wins in quick succession, the expectation was that Luton Town would pose little challenge at Goodison Park, and yet Sean Dyche's side once again faltered.

Although such a devastating result is the cause of widespread underperformance across the team, Ashley Young once again stood out as a man who should not have been playing.

How has Ashley Young been playing?

With the visitors only really boasting one game plan, which involved a long ball up to Carlton Morris, or a deep pass in behind the full-backs, it made little sense for the former Burnley boss to recall the 38-year-old after the young Nathan Patterson had impressed in midweek.

After all, whilst his experience and quality are invaluable, he was left woefully exposed down the right flank, where both of the goals were subsequently forged.

Having to concede corner after corner as he failed to contain his opposite winger, the former Manchester United trickster earned a deservedly terrible 5.8 rating, the worst of anyone on the pitch.

Not only was the corner for their opener conceded down his side, but his slow reactions on the line allowed Tom Lockyer to deflect the ball in. Then, as the second came in from a free kick, again it was conceded around his area, which allowed the Hatters to extend their lead.

The vastly-experienced £40k-per-week full-back was woefully exposed, and yet offered little in the way of attacking impetus either, hitting the target with just one of his four crosses, and failing in both of the two attempted dribbles. To make matters worse, Young would only win one of the five duels he competed in, at an 80% failure rate, via Sofascore.

If his defending against Villa in the Premier League was "diabolical" in the eyes of pundit Andy Hinchcliffe live on Sky Sports Main Event [20th August, 15:40pm], then there are no words to describe his display on Saturday. Therefore, he must be dropped.

Who could replace Ashley Young?

What made such a torturous afternoon for the ageing dud so much more frustrating is that Patterson was there on the bench, marking a far better solution

After all, the Scottish international was aggressive in his attempts to quell John McGinn on Wednesday, pushing up high to make three tackles, one interception and two clearances whilst contributing to the press which earned them success, via Sofascore.

He is younger and boasts the increased energy required to subdue the opposition, and against Luton would have been far more suited to dealing with the pace on the break they offered. Perhaps his youthfulness could have prevented some of the six corners they conceded, all of which marked massive threats.

Although the former Rangers man is still incredibly raw, and far from the finished product, his potential deserves to earn a starting spot over an old free transfer who realistically should be resigned to a backup role.

Especially given the glowing recommendation Patterson received last year, with Danny Murphy noting:

"He’s been terrific. I’ve been absolutely blown away by him, honestly. Looks a real talent, really good athlete, nice passer of the ball, goes forward at will and doesn't mind defending one-on-one".

It marks a no-brainer for Dyche to make this switch for their next home game, which has swiftly evolved into a must-win as they host AFC Bournemouth at a Goodison Park ground where they have seemingly forgotten how to win.