Ipswich Town are still without a Premier League win this season. Now just over a quarter of the way through the campaign, Kieran McKenna's side currently sit 18th in the table, having drawn five and lost five of their 10 games so far.

They've come close to winning on numerous occasions, however, none more so than against relegation rivals Leicester City at the weekend. With 94 minutes on the clock at Portman Road, the Tractor Boys found themselves 1-0 up against the Foxes thanks to a second-half goal from Leif Davis.

However, with practically the last kick of the game, Leicester forward Jordan Ayew played a neat one-two with striker Jamie Vardy and fired in a well-deserved equaliser to break Ipswich hearts.

McKenna's position safe

Despite the defeat, and his side's position in the Premier League, McKenna's job remains safe. In an interview with BBC Radio Suffolk this week, Ipswich Town CEO and chairman Mark Ashton said that the Northern Irishman will remain as manager of the club, regardless of what happens this season.

“It doesn’t even enter my head,” Aston said about the prospect of sacking McKenna. “It’s madness."

In the same interview, Ashton also suggested that McKenna could have some money to spend in the January transfer window to try and keep his side in the top division.

“Cash and the spending of cash won’t be the issue. The amount of cash we spend will be dictated by Financial Fair Play [FFP]," said Ashton.

He added: “The two clubs we were promoted with are both on parachute payments and, by the way, still had 50% of their squads from their previous time in the Premier League, so only needed to recruit four or five players. We’re behind, behind, behind, and we’re playing catch-up as quickly as we can.

“We’ll be brave and bold, we won’t be reckless, but we can’t spend what the others spend because we don’t have the Financial Fair Play headroom. They do. When I joined the club, revenue was around £30 million. We’ll break through £150+ million this year, I’m sure, but it’s still not enough.”

Tottenham up next

Up next in the Premier League for Ipswich is a tough trip to North London to face Tottenham, who in recent weeks have been firing on all cylinders. Spurs have won four of their last five games in all competitions, beating both league champions Manchester City and Champions League flyers Aston Villa.

Ange Postecoglou's side thumped Villa 4-1, with Dominic Solanke on the scoresheet twice in an impressive win for the Lilywhites.

Speaking after his side's victory over Villa, Postecoglou was full of praise for the Solanke, who joined Spurs from Bournemouth for a fee of £60 million in the summer: "I can't speak highly enough of what he is contributing to our team at the moment. Long may it continue."

McKenna will be hoping otherwise.