Since the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos, the urgency to fix the way Manchester United functions as a club has been clear to see.

Omar Berrada has joined as the new chief executive, and plenty of other new faces are set to arrive at Old Trafford before the end of the season.

One of those being eyed up is Dan Ashworth, who is reportedly keen to join the Red Devils as their sporting director.

Therefore, let's take a look at what Ashworth's dream Man United starting XI could look like if he were to join the club, having pulled the strings in the transfer department at both Brighton and Hove Albion and current club, Newcastle United.

1 GK - Andre Onana

The Cameroon star only joined the Red Devils in the summer, and he is set to become the long-term keeper.

Andre Onana has kept seven clean sheets already this season in the Premier League, while preventing an impressive 3.47 goals.

2 RB - Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot has been the first choice right back this season, starting 21 matches in the league.

The Portuguese defender set up Scott McTominay's winner in the week with a wonderful cross.

3 CB - Jean-Clair Todibo

Jean-Clair Todibo is the first new face in the side, and with Ratcliffe's connection with Nice, a move this summer could occur.

Erik ten Hag's side had been linked with the French defender all last month, with the right centre-back role a priority position.

The 24-year-old has been a rock at the heart of the Nice defence this season, helping his team pick up ten clean sheets in just 17 starts.

4 CB - Lisandro Martinez

The Argentine has had a horrific ten months with injuries, making him miss 34 games.

The World Cup winner also picked up another injury recently against West Ham United, which is set to keep him out for over a month. Nonetheless, the number six would definitely feature in Ashworth's dream XI.

5 LB - Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw is another player who has suffered injuries this season, but when he's fit, the left-back role is his.

This season, the England international has registered 1.2 key passes per game, while making 5.1 ball recoveries.

6 DM - Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo has developed into one of United's most important players, despite being just 18 years old, with his January Player of the Month award serving as evidence of that.

Furthermore, the academy graduate has also added goals to his game as of late, scoring a spectacular winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers and netting against Newport County in the FA Cup.

He's started all of the last ten matches, and he is a player that Ashworth would want to build his team around.

7 DM - Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana is another player who fits the bill as a perfect United summer signing, with the 22-year-old having bags of potential.

The Red Devils were reportedly interested in the Everton midfielder towards the end of last year, and they could reignite their pursuit of him at the end of the season.

The Belgian ace has played 18 games in the league this season, boasting an average tackles and balls recovered per game of 2.5 and 6.2, respectively.

8 RW - Alejandro Garnacho

The right-wing spot has been arguably the most talked-about position in the United team due to the underwhelming performances of Antony, who has failed to score or assist in the league all season.

Luckily, Alejandro Garnacho has thrived on the right since scoring a brace against Aston Villa from that wing on Boxing Day.

The Argentine is another player that United must build their team around, with the 19-year-old scoring five goals and providing two assists in 16 league starts.

9 AM - Bruno Fernandes

Man United's Portuguese magnifico is guaranteed to start in his usual attacking midfield role.

Since moving to the club in 2020, the current United captain has contributed to 132 goals, while also missing just one game, which was through illness.

Last season, he created the most chances in the Premier League, 70, and he will continue to produce magic in the Red Devils starting XI for years to come.

10 LW - Kaoru Mitoma

Ashworth mainly made a name for himself at Brighton, where he has an incredible track record of signing incredible talents for bargain deals.

Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, and, of course, Kaoru Mitoma are the main standouts, and he could look to reunite with the Japanese gem that he once helped sign for less than £3m in 2021.

Today, he has gone on to become one of the most sought-after wingers in England, with his estimated value said to be worth £68m, as per CIES Football Observatory.

United are one of a handful of teams that are believed to be interested in signing Mitoma, and with the potential arrival of Ashworth, they could have the upper hand.

The 26-year-old would bring direct dribbling to Ten Hag's team, and according to former Chelsea player Tony Cascarino, Mitoma's style is just "like watching Ryan Giggs at his very best."

The Seagulls star would replace Marcus Rashford in the starting XI, who isn't having the best of campaigns this term, with just five goals across all competitions.

That, along with his off-the-field activities, led to reports that Paris Saint-Germain were interested in signing the Englishman as their Kylian Mbappe replacement in the summer, if their star was to move to Real Madrid.

Although it is highly unlikely that the number ten does leave, his potential exit would pave the way for Mitoma to become United's left winger next season.

11 ST - Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund was United's big-money signing last summer, but during January, all the talk was regarding potential replacements for the 21-year-old.

However, since he scored his first Premier League goal on Boxing Day against Aston Villa, the Dane cannot stop scoring, and his confidence is now sky-high.

The former Atalanta ace has scored in all his last five matches, while scoring in all of his last five Premier League matches as well. To top it off, he's picked up two assists along the way.

The number 11 is already a fan favourite, and he will most definitely lead the line in Ashworth's dream XI at the start of next season.

Ashworth's dream Man United XI in full: GK - Onana; RB - Dalot, CB - Todibo, CB - Martinez, LB - Shaw; DM - Mainoo, DM - Amadou Onana; RW - Garnacho, AM - Fernandes, LW - Mitoma; ST - Hojlund.