Soon-to-be Manchester United transfer chief Dan Ashworth is reportedly already throwing his weight behind one move in particular this summer.

Ashworth set to join Red Devils

Though Sir Jim Ratcliffe only arrived at Old Trafford in December, he has already been busy. His first move was to appoint Omar Berrada as the club's new CEO, making the move across the divide from bitter rivals and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Though that is the only formal appointment at this stage, there are two more in the works. The most exciting of those is Dan Ashworth, who was considered the mastermind behind several key Brighton signings in recent seasons including Moises Caicedo, Evan Ferguson and Kaoru Mitoma.

Poached by Newcastle United following their takeover, he has now been approached by Manchester United and is reportedly set to join them, having been placed on gardening leave by the Magpies. The only stumbling block is the fee, with Newcastle said to be demanding around £20m to let him leave before his contract runs out in 2025.

The other less heralded but perhaps equally skilled potential new arrival is Crystal Palace Sporting Director Dougie Freedman, whose arrival Sir Alex Ferguson is thought to have thrown his weight behind.

Freedman is thought to be open to the move to Manchester, which would see him take up the head of transfers role at Old Trafford and could completely overhaul the way that the Red Devils go about business following a decade of misery in the market. But it is Ashworth who is already planning for the summer transfer window.

Ashworth pushing to add crown jewel

As per reports coming out of Spain, Manchester United are set to join the race for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes this summer, with Ashworth having personally endorsed the move for the Brazilian.

Though reportedly happy at St James' Park, it is understood that Guimaraes has a release clause in his contract of around £100m, payable in three installments. The Red Devils are thought to be on the hunt for a midfielder this summer, and Guimaraes would indeed fit the bill, but they will have plenty of competition for his signature, with AS claiming that Erik ten Hag's side are 'the last contender in the race', thanks to Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City having already shown interest in the Brazilian.

However, Ashworth is pushing the deal, with the report adding that the move has 'the endorsement of Dan Ashworth, [the] former Newcastle sporting director in love with his game.'

Guimaraes vs Manchester United's midfield in the Premier League 2023/24 Casemiro Kobbie Mainoo Scott McTominay Bruno Guimaraes Appearances 15 14 25 27 Goals + Assists 2 1 8 8 Pass accuracy 82.6% 84.7% 81% 84.9% Shots on target (per 90) 0.46 0.16 1.04 0.34 Tackles and interceptions (per 90) 4.66 3.01 3.11 3.04 Fouls per 90 1.45 0.98 1.40 1.33 Yellow Cards 4 3 1 9

City appears his most likely destination should he leave, and Cityzens boss Pep Guardiola has already admitted his admiration for the Brazilian, telling the media that he is an "exceptional holding midfielder".

“He is an exceptional holding midfielder,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of his side taking on Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter final. "He is aggressive, with the ball or without the ball. At set pieces, he’s aggressive and is a real, complete holding midfielder since being at Lyon and now at a club who want to grow up and up. I’m sure he’s part of the project for the next years. Definitely.”

However, with a release clause in his contract and with Newcastle CEO Darren Earles having already admitted that there will need to be sales to comply with financial fair play regulations, that project could be much shorter than anticipated.

Should a war for his signature breakout, Manchester United are unlikely to win it. The Red Devils will be unable to offer Champions League football next season (barring a minor miracle), while they are also likely to baulk at the asking price given the sheer number of new faces that are needed at the club this summer.

However, should Ashworth get his way, Guimaraes could be plying his trade at Old Trafford next season.