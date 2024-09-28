Looking to get back among Europe's elite both on and off the pitch, Manchester United now reportedly want to beat some European heavyweights in the race to sign an attacking reinforcement.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils had an impressive transfer window this summer. On paper, every one of their weaknesses was strengthened in some capacity. They welcomed Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to solve their defensive issues, Manuel Ugarte to replace Casemiro, and Joshua Zirkzee to sharpen an otherwise blunt frontline. Yet, five games into their Premier League campaign, not much has changed.

Whilst some may believe that the summer transfer window was enough to see Manchester United take a large step towards returning to Europe's elite, those at Old Trafford are seemingly only just getting started, with one attacking reinforcement reportedly eyed for 2025.

According to reports in Spain, sporting director Dan Ashworth now wants to beat Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race to sign Kevin Zenon for Manchester United in 2025. The Red Devils have reportedly scouted the Boca Juniors star, who has a low release clause amid the interest of several parties from around European football.

Just 23 years old, Zenon would fit into the profile of players that INEOS want to focus their transfer strategy on, given that he is under 26 years old and a cheaper alternative to more established stars. The left-hand side is a position that is arguably up for grabs under Erik ten Hag following Marcus Rashford's year-long struggle to find form, which could see Zenon steal a starting spot.

"Underrated" Zenon is ready for Man Utd move

Completing a move to Old Trafford is often one full of pressure - a pressure that several players have been crushed by. Zenon could now be next in a long line of attacking reinforcements to have his turn at boosting Ten Hag's frontline once and for all. With that pressure, Manchester United could unearth a diamond, whom analyst Ben Mattinson previously dubbed "underrated".

That said, the Argentine is yet to reach his full potential and is not a player who'd be making an instant impact at Old Trafford as a finished product. Instead, the Red Devils would need to work on developing and unearthing their potential new star if they secure his signature in 2025.

With four goals and seven assists for Boca Juniors since January, it's clear that Ten Hag would need to work on Zenon's output first and foremost. The last thing that Manchester United's current attack needs is another winger who struggles in front of goal.