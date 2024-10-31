Manchester United are interested in signing a £520,000-a-year player as the first signing of the Ruben Amorim era, according to a recent report. The Red Devils are expected to announce the appointment of the Portuguese later on Thursday, with him taking charge on the 24th of November, as he remains in charge of Sporting for their next three games.

Man Utd transfer news

The 39-year-old is not through the Old Trafford door yet, but he will be pleased to see his new side sail to a 5-2 win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Amorim has yet to get to grips with the United squad, but he is already potentially looking at where he can improve the team. In a new report, Amorim is said to want to bring Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves with him to Old Trafford. All three players play for him at Sporting, and they are considered very important in his system.

They are not the only players he is interested in bringing to United, as the Red Devils may now have the edge in the race to sign striker Viktor Gyokeres. The Swedish forward has been sensational in Portugal, and while Arsenal are keen on the player, the Red Devils could be in line for his signature due to Amorim’s arrival at Old Trafford.

Ashworth urgently wants Wolves star at Old Trafford

According to Give Me Sport, incoming manager Amorim is keen to sign a new left-back and United have identified Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri as the ideal transfer target. The 23-year-old has been at Molineaux since July 2021, when he joined from Angers SCO, and has been impressive for the Midlands side, especially this season.

Ait-Nouri, who Gary O’Neil described as a “great lad” last season, has scored three goals and recorded two assists in nine Premier League games this season, his latest goal coming against Brighton in the 2-2 draw last Saturday.

His performances have now caught the eye of United, as the report states Dan Ashworth and Co "will urgently look to acquire a left-sided wing-back" due to Amorim's system requirements. The Red Devils’ interest is expected to intensify at the turn of the year, as he will enter the final 18 months of his contract, but Wolves do have the option to extend that by another 12 months.

Rayan Ait-Nouri's Wolves stats Apps 126 Goals 10 Assists 10

Liverpool are also keeping an eye on the defender’s situation at Wolves, but given the injury concerns to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia and Amorim's desire to play a back three/five, United may feel the need to press more seriously. That said, Ait-Nouri, who currently earns £520,000 a year, remains firmly in O’Neil’s plans, meaning it will not be an easy task to get him out of Wolves.