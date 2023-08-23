Aston Villa have submitted an offer to sign Barcelona gem Abde Ezzalzouli, and a new report has revealed his club’s stance on sanctioning a switch to the Premier League.

What position does Abde Ezzalzouli play?

Ezzalzouli is naturally a left-winger who has played his football at the Camp Nou since 2021 having moved there from Hercules CF, but having only ever made 14 senior appearances under Xavi, last season he was sent out on loan to CA Osasuna.

Not only did this time on the road allow the 21-year-old to receive more regular game time, it also massively aided his development because he established himself as Jagoba Arrasate’s top-performing offensive player, with this impressive form previously catching the eye of three clubs in the top-flight.

In England, Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest have all been linked with a swoop for Morocco’s youth international, who reportedly has doubts about his lack of minutes should he stay with the La Liga outfit, and should he depart, he’s got another suitor waiting for him in the Midlands.

Are Aston Villa signing Abde Ezzalzouli?

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), Ezzalzouli has "already received" an offer from Aston Villa, with Barcelona "open to a sale" before the end of the window.

The Blaugrana won't let their prized asset leave for anything less than €20m (£17m), but regardless of his price tag, it's claimed that "something is brewing" surrounding his situation, with Bayer Leverkusen having also tabled a proposal.

Unai Emery is personally "keen" to secure his services, though he'll only be successful in his pursuit if club chiefs cough up the desired amount.

How good is Abde Ezzalzouli?

Standing at 5 foot 9, Ezzalzouli isn’t the tallest of forwards so certainly can’t be used as a target man, but what he lacks for in size he definitely makes up for in pace and directness, so should he put pen to paper in the final weeks of the window it could be a huge coup for Aston Villa.

The Beni-Mellal native clocked up eight goal contributions (six goals and two assists) in 34 appearances during his time at CA Osasuna, but even if he didn’t always help to hit the back of the net, he proved to be a constant threat to the opposition’s defence.

The 2022 World Cup participant ranked in the 97th percentile for successful take-ons, showing that he loves to dribble past his marker and burst down the flank, alongside averaging 3.47 shot-creating actions per league game, which was the third-highest total throughout his squad, via FBRef, form which saw him receive two man-of-the-match awards.

Ezzalzouli, who has been dubbed the “Moroccan Flash” for his pace by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, is also a versatile operator with his ability to be deployed everywhere across the frontline, so he would be a great option for the boss to have in the building should he ever want to change up his formation or team selection.