As Aston Villa battle to maintain their place in the Premier League's top four, they could use their new status as a potential Champions League club to land one of the bargains of the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa transfer news

Aston Villa don't waste any time in the transfer market these days, with the pulling power to sign the likes of Moussa Diaby, Leon Bailey and Pau Torres on show for all to see in the past. And that was before the prospect of Champions League football. If the Villans qualify for Europe's elite competition, they should be better placed than ever to sign some top players.

With that said, the Midlands club have already been linked with the likes of Maximilian Beier and Nico Williams in two deals that would instantly make an impact at Villa Park. Under Unai Emery, the only way has been up, both on and off the pitch, and that may be on show more than ever this summer.

Williams, in particular, would be a standout signing, given his place as one of La Liga's best young players and potential to become one of Europe's most exciting stars. But it's not the emerging talent stealing the headlines this week. Instead, it's someone who has enjoyed a ressurgent spell in Paulo Dybala.

According to Il Messaggero via Siamo La Roma, Aston Villa are above all in the race to sign Dybala this summer alongside Bayer Leverkusen and some Saudi Arabia clubs. The Argentine star has enjoyed an impressive revival since joining AS Roma and could now be on the move again as a result.

What's more, according to Fabrizio Romano, Dybala has a release clause of just €12m (£10m) between July 1 and July 31 with the decsion over a move up to the forward if an offer comes in from outside of Italy.

"Important" Dybala can form Watkins partnership

Ollie Watkins is enjoying an incredible season as it is, with only Erling Haaland scoring more than his 16 Premier League goals and no player assisting more than his 10 goal creations in England's top flight in the current campaign so far. But amid the transfer rumours, it's difficult not to wonder just how good he could then be with Dybala turning provider in an attacking midfield role. Villa's attack would undoubtedly reach a new level entirely with the Argentine involved.

23/24 League Stats (via Transfermarkt) Paulo Dybala Ollie Watkins Starts 20 29 Goals 12 16 Assists 7 10

It's no surprise that former Roma boss Jose Mourinho was so full of praise for Dybala during his tenure, including when he said via Football Italia: “He is doing a very good job. He knows his players perfectly and he knows that from the midfield onwards, Argentina has a lot of options but for me Dybala is one of the best players in the world.

“Dybala has taken this responsibility to be an important player for Roma. He has the tranquillity of great players and I think that with the 60,000 at the stadium, he will be at the top.”