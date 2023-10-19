Aston Villa are one of the many clubs that have had first-hand experience in reaping the benefits of tending to their academy, most notably through the blockbuster sale of graduate Jack Grealish.

The Englishman was nurtured at Bodymoor Heath from the mere age of five, spending 19 years at his boyhood club before departing as part of a £100m sale to Manchester City in 2021.

Not only did the midfielder make his club an enormous profit, but he paved the way for further academy talents to one day follow in his footsteps.

Jacob Ramsey is in position to be the next big thing to erupt from the academy under Unai Emery, however, another player could also be on the cusp of walking the same walk as Grealish, in the form of Ewan Simpson.

Who is Ewan Simpson?

In the summer of 2022, Aston Villa secured the signature of the Scottish midfielder from Hearts’ academy.

Upon his transfer, journalist Tom Maston named the youngster as being one of “the best” rising Scottish talents, along with fellow Villa acquisitions, Rory Wilson and Kerr Smith.

Simpson had made a huge impression so early into his career at Hearts, being part of the squad that reached the Scottish FA Youth Cup final at just 15 years old.

Deployed as a central attacking midfielder, the 17-year-old made a quick impact in the Midlands, as highlighted by his success in the 2022/23 campaign in which he scored two goals and registered four assists in 14 appearances.

With a long way to go this season and in his room for progression, the teen sensation could be one to keep an eye on in the near future.

What could Ewan Simpson offer to Aston Villa?

Lauded as an “intelligent midfielder” and one that uses the ball “effectively” by academy manager Mark Harrison, the Scotsman has showcased his ability in the heart of midfield already this campaign.

As documented on Villa’s official site, the 17-year-old has maintained a pass completion rate of 82%, as well as recording one assist and winning 12 tackles in his opening four appearances.

While it’s still early days on the midfielder’s career path, he is already posing similar traits to those that fired Grealish - who scored 32 goals and contributed 43 assists in 213 games for the club - through the ranks at Villa, as reinforced by his combative nature as well as being an effective playmaker.

Praised by Harrison for his “excellent technique and passing range”, the teen has the elements to fire himself through the levels within the academy at Bodymoor Heath, with his hard work in his first year already being rewarded.

This summer, the 17-year-old was handed the prize that all aspiring footballers desire, and what so few receive, a professional contract.

With reference to Emery’s current squad, the Spaniard isn’t afraid to utilise the youngster players within his ranks, with Ramsey a pivotal part of the first team after breaking through the academy, and the likes of Jhon Duran a strong rotational figure to call upon.

Villa’s inclusion in Europe could open doors for academy stars this season, with a busier schedule than last term offering room for further rotation that could work to the advantage of fringe talents.

Simpson could be set for an exciting time ahead at Villa Park, with consistency being the key to opening the doors that the likes of Grealish previously passed through.