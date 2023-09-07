Aston Villa have been a club on the up since the arrival of Unai Emery in November 2022, with the Spaniard rocketing the Villans to a European finish in his first spell in the Midlands.

The former Arsenal boss has transformed the outlook at Villa Park, even more so after the summer transfer window, in which he made some stellar signings, most prominently the record-breaking capture of Moussa Diaby.

As well as welcoming five new faces to the squad, Emery bid farewell to a host of talent through sales, with one academy star in Cameron Archer leaving after rumours of him eventually breaking through.

How much did Aston Villa sell Cameron Archer for?

Archer worked his way from the academy to eventually gain minutes with the first team and then thrive on loan.

However, despite penning a new deal in 2022, the Englishman departed to Sheffield United on a permanent basis.

In a deal worth £18m, the striker has already shown his worth with the Blades, scoring on his Premier League debut at Bramall Lane.

Who could replace Cameron Archer?

While the sale of the 21-year-old was a good move for the player due to the current pecking order in the position at Villa, his move leaves a door open for another up-and-coming talent to eye a sporadic role around the first team.

The club have a list of budding talent currently excelling at Bodymoor Heath, as well as those that are relishing loan spells, with one being Louie Barry, who has already had a contrasting journey in the early days of his playing career.

From the highs for departing for the infamous La Masia set up in Barcelona to struggling loan moves following his switch to Villa, Barry looks to be finding his feet again in League Two, with the hope that his future could still be in claret and blue.

How good is Louie Barry?

Lauded as “very intelligent” by former manager Ben Garner during his loan at Swindon Town, the versatile forward could have a part to play under Emery in the future.

The 20-year-old, who can play on either flank or as a striker, impressed back in the 2020/21 Premier League 2 season, in which he showcased his goal-scoring prowess by netting 13 goals in 17 appearances at academy level.

Such success prompted the loan move to Swindon, where he continued to impress in League Two, scoring six in 14 appearances as he rediscovered his form back in England after his quick spell in Barcelona.

Last term was a difficult one for the youngster, who endeavoured on two loans, firstly in League One with MK Dons in which he netted one goal, followed by a drop-down to League Two where he only scored twice for Salford City, via Transfermarkt.

It seems as though his current spell at Stockport County back in the fourth tier could decide his future with reference to his parent club.

With three goals in six appearances so far, things are going swimmingly for the winger, who could still make an impact at Villa Park should he be given a route to success, earned by his application while at Stockport.

Given Archer’s successful stint in the Championship prior to his move, the striker was a far more accomplished forward for the Villans to call upon if needed, with Barry’s claim to replace him still far from considerable at present.

A strong loan spell can make the difference, and at just 20 years old, the future is bright for the winger, who could find sanctuary under Emery, with other Premier League managers having already sung his praises.

Back in 2021, Jurgen Klopp dubbed Barry a “proper threat” after he scored against Liverpool in the FA Cup, telling of how high his potential is should he get the ball rolling once more.