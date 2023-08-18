Aston Villa have had a difficult start to the 2023/24 campaign, after enjoying a magnificent end to last season and a thrilling summer in the build-up to Unai Emery's first full year in charge.

Strong signings, and an encouraging pre-season left an inspired aura at the club in preparation for the new footballing calendar that includes Villa's first involvement in Europe since 2010, but things have taken a turn in a blink.

Less than a week before the Premier League opener, Emiliano Buendia was injured in training which has since been confirmed as an anterior cruciate ligament blow, followed closely by Tyrone Mings’ significant knee injury sustained on the opening day.

The two long-term injuries have left the Villans short of two players that would typically start in Emery’s squad, leaving the Spaniard pondering the transfer market, though he could save the club millions in the future by developing an academy starlet.

Who could replace Tyrone Mings?

Villa have been linked to defensive names such as Kieran Tierney and Marcos Acuna recently, however with both being fielded as full-backs, neither speculated target could cover the areas perfected by Mings.

The summer signing of Pau Torres added to the depth in central defence, however, no one could have anticipated the horrifying blow that Mings would suffer just half an hour into the new campaign.

An enlightening tweak within the club has been recognised on social media, with the club’s official Instagram account posting a picture of the first team in training, with the addition of 19-year-old academy talent Lamare Bogarde.

Welcomed to the academy from Feyenoord back in 2020, the versatile defensive-minded player could be one to watch in the future in terms of eventual heirs to the English centre-back.

Who is Lamare Bogarde?

Born in Rotterdam, the teenager is deployed primarily in defensive midfield, however, has the ability to play at centre-back as he has done when called upon in his career.

Despite not playing for the senior team at Villa yet, the teenager earned himself vital experience away from youth level, spending half of last season on loan in League One at Bristol Rovers, before returning to the club this week on a season-long loan to further his experience and gain regular game time at this stage in his journey.

The Dutchman made 18 league appearances for Rovers last term, showcasing his talents and impressing at his first taste of senior football after featuring heavily in the Premier League 2 for the academy.

Averaging 1.8 tackles and 0.7 interceptions for his loan side, via WhoScored, the teenager certainly impressed during his short time at the Memorial Stadium, praised heavily by club manager and former Premier League midfielder Joey Barton.

As relayed by Birmingham Live, Barton dubbed the Dutchman as “quality”, singling out his composure and maturity as his strengths, as well as being called a player that “does a bit of everything”.

It's no wonder the former Newcastle United and Manchester City midfielder has returned to sign the promising Bodymoor Heath talent on loan once again.

The teenager's spell away from Villa could pave the way to his eventual breakthrough at this parent club, with Mings being 30 years of age and set to miss a huge chunk of the season through injury.

Also hailed by Barton as a player with “enormous potential”, Emery's inclusion of the 19-year-old in training prior to his departure could be an exciting indication that he is set for an extensive future with the Villans, one that is likely to see him usurp the aforementioned first-team star within a few years.