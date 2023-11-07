Aston Villa know all too well the benefits of harvesting a talent from their academy, and Unai Emery could be handed a boost in the near future with one of the club’s pending stars.

The Villans are enjoying life under the Spaniard and challenging towards the top of the table, however there is much to be celebrated behind the scenes of the first team, as one starlet in particular is making waves at Bodymoor Heath.

Rory Wilson's statistics at youth level

Last summer, Villa welcomed Scottish striker Rory Wilson to the academy, signing the highly-rated teenager from Rangers.

Prior to his arrival, the 17-year-old netted an outstanding 49 goals in 2021/22, with his exit a huge loss for the Scottish Premiership outfit who failed to tie the prospect down with a refreshed contract.

At the point of his signing for Villa, academy manager Mark Harrison expressed that the club were “delighted” by his arrival, adding that he hoped to see him one day feature for the first team, a wish that could become reality sooner than expected.

Rory Wilson scoring record at Aston Villa Season Apps Goals 2022/23 20 15 2023/24 9 11 Figures via Transfermarkt

The Scotland U21 international has made a statement start following his arrival in 2022, scoring 26 goals in only 29 appearances for Villa’s U18’s so far, which could warrant him taking the next step in his career in the Midlands.

Rory Wilson's style of play

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Villa are “prepared to discuss” a five-year contract for Wilson, as he continues to impress at youth level.

In securing his future, the Villans could not only line up a future heir to take the throne in the first team, but also be planting a gold mine.

Romano mentioned that “many clubs” have the 17-year-old on their radar, and if his progression continues to develop at such a searing pace, who knows how much the striker could eventually be worth in years to come.

What Villa have in Wilson is one of the “best in Europe”, as he was once dubbed by international coach Brian McLaughlin for his ability to score goals so frequently.

Deployable as both a centre-forward or as a winger on either flank, the teen sensation was branded a ‘versatile attacker’ and lauded as a ‘lively frontman’ by the Daily Record’s Mark Pirie.

Such a high scoring rate showcases a clinical streak in the final third, a trait that is not recognisable in every forward in the game, however Villa are in safe hands with their current and future leaders of the line.

Emery has his own goal machine in Ollie Watkins, who like Wilson, understands how to put the ball into the net, having already scored nine goals in all competitions for the Midlands club this term, after previously netting 16 goals across all fronts in 2022/23.

By tying the Scotsman down, the Villans could be in good stead to line up their eventual heir to the in-form Watkins as Wilson continues to dominate at youth level, seeing him praised as a “star in the making” by U23 scout Antonio Mango.

Villa have signalled their understanding of the potential they have in a talent as prolific as Wilson with rumoured contract talks, with the next steps there for the teen to take when Emery deems it appropriate to integrate him into the first team.

Away from the expensive forwards on show in the transfer market, the Spaniard could already have his eventual replacement for Watkins lined up, with Wilson in line to have a flourishing career at Villa Park.