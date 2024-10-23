Aston Villa maintained their 100% record on Europe's biggest stage with a convincing 2-0 win over Bologna on Tuesday night, with the Villa Park masses treated to another memorable affair in the Champions League.

Amazingly, the West Midlands outfit are the only team to have picked up three wins from three in the competition, with a further brag coming in the form of the Premier League outfit also managing to keep three clean sheets on the spin.

John McGinn got Unai Emery's men started with the opening goal in the contest before Jhon Duran stole the limelight again with another strike to add to his glittering resume for the season.

Duran's performance in numbers

Duran was handed a rare start by Emery for the test of Bologna, with Ollie Watkins taken out of the side for the Colombian to strut his stuff.

The ice-cold Villa number nine's finish on the night was typical of his poacher-like prowess in the box, as the 20-year-old sharp shooter latched onto a Morgan Rogers delivery by sticking his leg out to finish past the opposition goalkeeper.

That was Duran's stunning sixth goal from 11 games this campaign in all competitions, with the former Chicago Fire hotshot taking in some rapturous applause when he was substituted off the pitch after the hour mark, knowing that he had clinched the three points for his side with that deft finish.

Away from the tenacious centre-forward sticking out again, other players did manage to impress in attack for Emery's Villa against the visitors from Italy, including the aforementioned Rogers who continues to go from strength to strength in a claret and blue strip.

Rogers' performance in numbers

Rogers' confidence in the first-team set-up at Villa at the moment must be through the roof, with a goal coming against Fulham last time out in the league, and now this sublime performance in the Champions League.

The ex-Middlesbrough attacking midfielder was a constant menace for the Bologna defence to keep tabs on, with the 22-year-old amassing four key passes among other standout numbers from his scintillating display.

Rogers' performance in numbers Stat Rogers Minutes played 90 Goals scored 0 Assists 1 Shots 4 Touches 60 Accurate passes 28/34 (82%) Key passes 4 Successful dribbles 7/11 Total duels won 10/18 Stats by Sofascore

Of course, one of those key passes would result in Duran's game-clinching goal, but it was a top-drawer showing away from this crucial contribution, with Rogers unlucky not to have his own moment of glory in front of goal with four shots notched up during the 2-0 win.

Alongside that, the Villa livewire completed a ridiculous seven dribbles across the course of his exceptional 90 minutes, whilst also bravely winning ten duels when rolling his sleeves up, before springing yet another lightning-quick attack for the confident hosts.

With two goals and two assists also next to his name back in the bread and butter of the Premier League, Rogers feels like a crucial part of the jigsaw for Emery's men moving forward, as more big wins are eyed up in the top-flight and on Europe's grandest stage.

Villa journalist Jacob Tanswell would wax lyrical about the skilful attacker post-match, labelling him as "astonishing", while Birmingham Live journalist John Townley awarded him with a high 8/10 rating. As for Sky reporter David Reed, he described the performance of young Rogers as "box office". Fine praise indeed

Emery will no doubt continue picking Rogers week in week out if he keeps these superb showings up, as Villa strive to make it 11 games unbeaten in all competitions when another of their star-man's former clubs in AFC Bournemouth arrive in town this coming weekend.