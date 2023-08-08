Highlights

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has a 'real interest' in free agent Spain international Adama Traore as he looks to expand his options in the final third, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Is Adama Traore a free agent?

Traore left Wolverhampton Wanderers upon the expiration of his contract at the end of last campaign alongside veteran pair Diego Costa and Joao Moutinho to seek a new challenge, as per BBC Sport.

Valued at €10 million (£8.6 million) by Transfermarkt's market value estimate, the eight-time Spain cap has yet to find a new home despite the new Premier League campaign drawing close to getting underway.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are believed to be 'plotting' a move to sign Traore as a free agent to inject some further pace and power on the right flank.

The report states that Traore has been placed on a shortlist of potential offensive targets for Aston Villa and he also has a contract offer 'on the table' from Wolves; however, the proposal is less financially rewarding than the deal that was put forward to him two years ago at Molineux.

Last term, Traore, who has been hailed as "ferocious", made 40 appearances in all competitions for Wolves, registering three goals and two assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio via The Daily Mail, AC Milan have also been in contact with Traore's agent, Jorge Mendes, to see if a deal to bring the 27-year-old to the San Siro is a possibility this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Galetti has confirmed that Aston Villa are keen on Traore and signified that they are 'exploring' the chance to bring him to Villa Park.

Galetti stated: "Aston Villa are following some players and are waiting for the right opportunity to make some moves. They have real interest in the former Wolves winger Traore, who is now a free-agent and is still looking for a new club. Villa are exploring the opportunity to sign him."

Who else could Aston Villa look to bring in this window and who could leave?

Aston Villa manager Emery has already acted to bring in Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans this window and more incomings as well as some outgoings will be expected at the club between now and the close of play in the market.

According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa have asked about Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams and would be willing to activate his £25 million release clause.

Reports in Spain via TEAMtalk claim that Sevilla full-back Gonzalo Montiel has emerged as a target in the West Midlands amid rumours that he is far from happy at his current employers and would welcome an exit.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has indicated that Philippe Coutinho could be set to leave Aston Villa this summer on Twitter X, stating: "Understand one club from Qatar has now asked for conditions of Philippe Coutinho deal. Coutinho could leave Aston Villa in case he receives good proposal; Saudi clubs also approached him in July."

Villans youngster Aaron Ramsey may also be on his way out and is in talks with Middlesbrough over a move that would net Emery in the region of £12 million and could include a buyback clause, as per The Express & Star.