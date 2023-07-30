Highlights Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing free agent Adama Traore, who recently left Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Traore has previously had a short spell at Aston Villa and the club is considering bringing him back.

Despite receiving a contract offer from Wolves, Traore may be open to starting afresh elsewhere, and Villa sees him as a valuable addition to their frontline.

Aston Villa are plotting a summer move to sign free agent Adama Traore, according to fresh reports.

Where is Adama Traore now?

The right-winger was most recently at Wolverhampton Wanderers where he made a total of 194 appearances, but with his deal there having expired which saw him depart on July 1, he is now technically able to speak to other clubs, and the Old Gold's sporting director Matt Hobbs has delivered an update on his future. He said:

“As the manager said in his press conferences recently, Adama is a player we’d like to keep and we’re still talking to him. He’s now out of contract, but it doesn’t mean there’s not an opportunity to still come to an agreement, so conversations will be ongoing. He’s probably earned the right to understand what else is out there.”

The Spaniard will already be familiar with life across the Midlands having had a one-year spell with Unai Emery’s side from 2015-16, which despite being a period of time that didn’t work out as a result of him leaving after a single season, his name is once again being brought onto the radar of chiefs at Villa Park.

Are Aston Villa signing Adama Traore?

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are “plotting a surprise move” for Traore ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. NSWE and Monchi have “set their sights” on the attacker and are “turning their attention” towards trying to get a deal over the line having placed him on a “shortlist” of transfer targets.

Wolves have tabled their former talisman a new “contract offer”, but it’s less than his previous one meaning that he’s more likely to want to start afresh elsewhere, with Emery looking to add “pace and cutting edge” to his frontline.

During his time at Wolves, Traore posted 34 goal contributions (20 assists and 14 goals) across all competitions, and whilst the 27-year-old’s first spell at Aston Villa was short, it would be an absolute bargain to once again secure his services for the cost of nothing having been dubbed a “monster” by members of the media.

The Gestifute client, who has the versatility to operate in seven different positions over the grass, last season ranked in the 93rd percentile for successful take-ons and recorded 81 crosses which was more than any other of his teammates, via FBRef, highlighting his ability to dribble past his marker and whip balls into the box for his strikers.

Spain’s eight-cap international also has a decent record against Villa, having secured four victories and registering one assist when part of the opposition’s team, so if he can perform well for the away side, imagine what he’d be capable of under the guidance of Emery.

Villa recently secured the signing of Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen who is also a right-winger, but this doesn't seem to have stopped the hierarchy from looking at a deal for Traore, so should he put pen to paper, the boss will have two new solid options to choose from on that side of the flank next season.