Pundit and former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has been reacting to rumours linking the club with a move for Manchester City defender Kyle Walker.

What’s Agbonlahor said about a move for Walker?

NSWE are prepared to back Unai Emery with a “huge” transfer budget ahead of his first full season in charge. One player who has been linked with a move to Villa Park is Walker, with reports suggesting that Emery is after a new right-back and feels the 32-year-old could slot straight into his side.

Internal talks have been held in the Midlands over moves for Walker and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, with those at the Etihad possibly tempted into selling the pair if they receive a double bid in the region of £55m.

Talking to Football Insider regarding the speculation surrounding Walker, Agbonlahor, who contributes to Sky Sports, doesn’t think a transfer will materialise, believing “every club in the Premier League would sign” the full-back.

“I think every club in the Premier League would sign Kyle Walker. For 32, he’s still so quick. I’m not sure Man City would be willing to let him go.

“Yes, he’s been in and out of the side recently but they haven’t got a lot of right-backs at the club.

“Cancelo is out on loan, and past that they’ve only got Rico Lewis. I don’t see Walker being an option for Villa. I can’t see City being willing to let him leave.”

Ambitious?

It could well be an ambitious move by Villa Park chiefs, but with Emery transforming things on the pitch and leading a late charge for European football, it is good to see the high standard of player the club are looking to sign.

Walker previously spent time on loan at Villa in the early stages of his career and has gone on to star at the highest level for club and country, winning 11 honours with City. He could add three more trophies before the end of the season, but on a personal note, the England international has fallen out of favour slightly, starting just 16 Premier League games this season.

Walker will also be entering the final 12 months of his City contract in the summer, so the club may see it as a good time to move the player on and refresh their full-back ranks, potentially leaving the door open for Villa, so who knows, a transfer could gather pace despite Agbonlahor’s comments.