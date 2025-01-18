Having already sealed the arrival of Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa have now reportedly agreed a deal to sign a defensive reinforcement from La Liga.

Aston Villa transfer news

As Malen arrived, the man who he replaced headed for the exit door with Jaden Philogene completing his mid-season move to Ipswich Town just a matter of months after rejoining Aston Villa from Hull City. Those in the Midlands will hope that the more experienced Malen will have the desired impact that Philogene failed to make on his return.

Unai Emery recently spoke about what the Dutchman will add to his side, telling reporters: "He's always close to the attacking third, close to getting into the opponent's box to score goals and assists... We will need one player like him as well trying to threaten the opponent in-behind."

Those behind the scenes at Villa Park have wasted no time admiring their new signing, however, with their focus instantly set on welcoming further reinforcements this month.

Names such as Oscar Mingueza have been mentioned and right-back seems to be the route that the Villans are going down, but it may not be in pursuit of the Celta Vigo man.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa have agreed a deal worth €7m (£6m) to sign Andres Garcia from Levante this month. The right-back has reportedly already spoken to Emery and, therefore, accepted Villa's proposal as Relevo reported and Romano relayed.

The Levante ace looks set to give Matty Cash plenty of competition for that right-back role, that's for sure, in a battle that could end with the latter watching on from the bench.

Garcia can push Cash all the way

Just 21 years old, Garcia very much seems like the future of Aston Villa's right-hand side where he could take over from Cash sooner rather than later. The Poland international remains one of few weaknesses in Emery's side and if they want to set their sights on Champions League football for the second season running then welcoming a replacement at this stage is no bad idea.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Andres Garcia Matty Cash Assists 3 0 Key Passes P90 1.40 0.42 Tackles Won P90 1.58 1.58 Ball Recoveries P90 4.47 3.33

As the stats show, Garcia has had little trouble adding an attacking impetus to the current Levante side in a show of creativity that will only benefit the likes of Ollie Watkins and new signing Malen.

Compared to Cash on the defensive front, meanwhile, the 21-year-old has also impressed. His ability to recover possession is something that should help Emery's side maintain their dominance and remain on the front foot in the remainder of the campaign.

Whilst top four is currently a little out of their reach, Villa's January signings could quickly bridge that gap in the Premier League.