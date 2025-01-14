Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign a speedy new player who Thierry Henry has heaped praise on in the past, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

Unai Emery, Monchi and NSWE appear to be keen on adding to the first-team squad during the January transfer window, with a number of players being linked with moves to Villa Park.

Speaking at the beginning of the year, Emery admitted that the club are looking to “increase” the “level in the squad” in the transfer market.

“Of course, we are in the transfer window as well, and the club is moving forward to try to increase our level in the squad in case we can sign new players and in case someone has to leave, we are open to doing it. But the most important for me is the match tomorrow.”

Reports in Turkey have claimed that Aston Villa had agreed to a deal to sign defender Yasin Ozcan from Kasimpasa, whereas Villa are also thought to be after Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza.

In attack, Donyell Malen of Borussia Dortmund appears to be the main target after making multiple bids, with Villa also interested in signing PSG forward Marco Asensio as another option.

However, Villa may not have to worry about pushing for the PSG man after a development with Dortmund and Malen.

Aston Villa agree £21m+ deal to sign Donyell Malen

According to transfer expert Romano on Monday, Villa and Dortmund have now agreed a fee for Malen. A total package is worth over £21m with add-ons, and the forward has already agreed terms with the Villans.

The 25-year-old now looks set to become Villa’s first marquee signing of 2025 and will leave Dortmund after making 139 appearances across three-and-a-half-years, scoring 39 times and registering 20 assists.

As well as providing another goalscoring threat and option in the final third, Malen looks set to bring plenty of speed to the Midlands, with AVFC Statto stating on Instagram that the Dutchman’s top speed last season (33.77 km/h) was greater than any of Villa’s stars during the current campaign.

Malen also came in for plenty of praise from Henry after starring for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last season. As relayed by The Mirror, Henry said:

“I like Donyell Malen. I like his story. He is coming back to the ground where he won the league six years ago with Eindhoven. He had to battle cruciate ligaments.

"A lot of stories. He was at Ajax as a youngster. He couldn’t cope with it, then he came to Arsenal and couldn’t make it at Arsenal, then he went to Eindhoven and he made a path for himself.

“I had him for a year because I was passing my badges there. It didn’t work out for him at Arsenal. I thought he had some quality, but at Arsenal, you have a lot of quality.

“Then he went to Eindhoven and played for a young PSV. That’s the second team and he ended up doing brilliantly, which I am very happy about because, at the very beginning, people were doubting him. He trusted himself and his qualities, with his family, and he made it happen and won the league with PSV.

“Now, he plays for Holland. He scored tonight. It must have been emotional to play against Eindhoven, a team that he won the league with almost six years ago, so I am very happy for him.”