Aston Villa have won the race and are closing in on a deal for a £35 million international defender, according to a new report.

Villa’s success in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign saw them qualify for the Champions League, and as a result, the Midlands side have been busy this summer as Unai Emery and Monchi put together a very competitive squad.

Aston Villa’s transfer plans

It has been a mixed start for the club in this new season, as Saturday saw Villa lose their first home game of the season against Arsenal. However, Emery will be keen to ensure it doesn’t affect their overall season, with him hoping his new signings come good the more games they play together.

Despite already adding eight players to the squad over these past few months, Villa’s transfer business doesn’t appear to be coming to an end anytime soon, as the club have their eye on a few players before Friday’s 11pm deadline.

Aston Villa's summer signings Signed from Amadou Onana Everton Ian Maatsen Chelsea Cameron Archer (now sold) Sheffield United Jaden Philogene Hull City Samuel Iling-Junior (now loaned) Juventus Lewis Dobbin (now loaned) Everton Enzo Barrenechea Juventus Ross Barkley Luton Town

It appears that Villa are in the market for a new defender, with the club only adding Ian Maatsen in that area of the pitch. One player that the Premier League side seems keen on is Liverpool versatile defender Joe Gomez. Gomez is said to be down the pecking order at Anfield, and Liverpool will not step in his way should a suitable offer arrive. Villa are said to be looking at signing the 27-year-old, with the Merseyside club said to be wanting around £30 million for his services.

As well as looking at a deal for Gomez, Aston Villa were also looking into signing Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling, with the club said to have held talks with the winger over a potential move. Sterling is said to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, with him training alone, and while there may have been interest, it is said that Villa are now not interested in signing the England international in this transfer window. However, a new player may not be far away from arriving at Villa Park, as a deal is said to have been agreed.

Aston Villa agree a £35 million deal for Lutsharel Geertruida

According to HITC, Aston Villa have agreed a deal in principle worth £35 million to sign Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida. The report states that Villa have struck an agreement with the Dutch side that will see them sign a defender, who can operate as a right-back and a centre-back.

The deal agreed is said to be worth £35 million, and as well as agreeing a transfer fee, the Midlands side are also said to have agreed personal terms with the player. The defender is now set to fly into the UK and complete his move, with Villa keen for him to undergo his medical on Wednesday.

Geertruida has gained a very good reputation playing for Feyenoord, as he’s shown great versatility, operating in different positions in defence as well as in defensive midfield. The Dutchman has been described as a “leader” by football analyst Ben Mattinson on X in the past, with him adding that he is also “technically secure” and “aerially strong”.