Aston Villa have their eye on one of the brightest young stars in the country as Unai Emery looks to the long-term at Villa Park, according to a report.

According to a Football Insider Aston Villa contract update, Jamaica winger Leon Bailey is reportedly set to be offered fresh terms at Villa Park as they look to protect his market value.

The outlet indicate that Bailey's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025 and he is regarded as part of the furniture at the club as Aston Villa look to build a strong squad capable of challenging on all fronts over the next few seasons.

Emery's Aston Villa outfit travel to face West Ham United on Sunday in the Premier League and an injury update from Birmingham Live has revealed that Alex Moreno could return to contention after being ruled out with a hamstring injury for most of the campaign.

Jacob Ramsey is sidelined due to a foot injury and will miss the trip to the London Stadium, while Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia are longer-term absentees.

One surprise transfer update from 90min has claimed that Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has emerged as a target for the Villans, who are believed to be monitoring his situation alongside Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool also considered a swoop for Phillips in the summer; however, they instead opted to pursue Netherlands international Ryan Gravenberch and subsequently completed a deal to bring him to Anfield.

Aston Villa's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Premier League West Ham (H) Villa Park Europa Conference League AZ Alkmaar (A) AFAS Stadion Premier League Luton Town (H) Villa Park Premier League Nottingham Forest (A) City Ground Europa Conference League AZ Alkmaar (H) Villa Park

A separate update from Football Insider has claimed that the Villans are in pole position to sign Norwich City youngster Jon Rowe, who has excelled in the Sky Bet Championship this campaign. The report claims that Crystal Palace are also keen on the versatile Canaries man, who is capable of plying his trade on either flank or as an attacking midfielder.

Rowe has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Norwich City this term, registering seven goals and two assists in the process (Rowe statistics - Transfermarkt).

England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley recently called Rowe up to his young Three Lions squad and revealed that he has been impressed by his blistering form, stating via the Pink Un: "I like him a lot. He’s a player who is in form along with Jaden Philogene. They’re full of confidence and it gives players that aren’t involved in England teams a bit of hope because our recruitment and scouting is massive. There are no players not being watched. The fact that Jonathan Rowe has come through now in a different way is a testament to him and to Norwich."

In their clash against Serbia last week, Rowe got himself on the scoresheet and looks to be a bright young prospect who has an excellent future ahead of him.