Competing with Europe's very best both on and off the pitch, Monchi is now reportedly positioning Aston Villa ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign a defender worth as much as £60m in 2025.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans made plenty of statements in the summer transfer window, from Amadou Onana to Ian Maatsen, all whilst keeping the likes of Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins. Now, Unai Emery has a squad capable of ensuring that last season's Champions League qualification was no fluke and that the Villans are, in fact, here to stay in the Premier League's top four.

On that front, those at Villa Park have simply picked up where they left off, winning four of their first five games and sitting just one point adrift of leaders Manchester City. Easing past rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, Villa proved that they're a cut above in the Midlands.

The most frightening aspect of their rise is the fact that they could still get even better by turning to the transfer market once again, if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Caught Offside, sporting director Monchi is now positioning Aston Villa ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign Castello Lukeba in 2025. The deal won't come cheap, however, with RB Leipzig set to demand as much as £60m for their defender's signature.

The Frenchman is a man in demand too, with Newcastle United and Manchester City also eyeing moves to sign the talented central defender. Fresh from the summer, Villa will of course be in a confident mood to compete with sides of such calibre in the next transfer window, as they look to complete Emery's side.

"Elite" Lukeba would complete Aston Villa defence

With Duran and Watkins providing plenty of firepower going forward and the addition of Amadou Onana more than suring things up in midfield, Villa's attention has seemingly turned towards central defence and adding to the likes of Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres. Lukeba would certainly be an ideal choice on that front too at just 21 years old and flying in the Bundesliga.

League stats P90 23/24 (via FBref) Castello Lukeba Ezri Konsa Minutes 2,191 3,069 Progressive Carries 0.95 1.09 Progressive Passes 4.40 3.99 Tackles Won 0.49 0.94

With plenty of potential, Lukaba seems destined for the very top, which could yet feature a move to Villa Park along the way. During his time at both Lyon and now Leipzig, the Frenchman has earned plenty of praise, with analyst Ben Mattinson describing his body positioning in one vs ones as "elite".

Competing against the very best in the transfer market, Aston Villa would be making quite the statement by signing Lukeba in 2025.