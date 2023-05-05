Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany, who is reportedly set to join Aston Villa this summer, could land the dream partner for Tyrone Mings in the next transfer window.

What's the latest on Andreas Christensen to Aston Villa?

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish chief is eyeing up Andreas Christensen from his current club to potentially be one of his first signings whilst working alongside Unai Emery in England.

The report claims that the boss views the signing of the Denmark international, who only arrived in Spain from Chelsea last summer, as one of his best pieces of business with the Catalan giants and wants to repeat that trick with the Villans.

However, it is also stated that the LaLiga outfit are not actively looking to cash in on the central defender and that it would take an extortionate offer to convince them to part ways, which could prove to be a stumbling block on the way to any possible transfer.

How has Andreas Christensen performed this season?

The 27-year-old has been in phenomenal form in the Spanish top-flight for Barcelona this term and could prove to be the dream partner for Mings at the heart of the Villa defence.

In LaLiga this season, the Dane has averaged a terrific Sofascore rating of 7.14 across 18 appearances, which would place him top of the ratings in the Villa squad, and impressed with his ability in and out of possession.

The former Blues defender has completed 94% of his attempted passes in the league this season, making zero errors leading to shots or goals for the opposition, and this shows that the gem is an ultra-reliable player when it comes to building out from the back.

Christensen has also won 62% of his individual duels and has been able to bully forwards by winning the majority of his battles at the back, which indicates that the enforcer is not a liability from a physical perspective.

The £153k-per-week titan, who was once dubbed "underrated" by old Stamford Bridge teammate Cesc Fabregas, would perfectly complement the left-footed Mings and offer balance to the Villa backline as he is right-footed, whilst also providing quality ball-playing ability to make up for the Englishman's lack of ability in that area of his game.

Over the last 365 days, the ex-Bournemouth tank ranks in the bottom 45% of centre-backs in Europe's top five leagues for progressive passes and carries per 90. Christensen, meanwhile, ranks in the top 13% in both statistics and has proven himself to be excellent at progressing the ball out from the back.

Therefore, the former Chelsea centre-back could make up for Mings' lack of progressive play in defence by offering his quality in possession on the right-side of the pairing, which is why he could be a dream partner for the England international.