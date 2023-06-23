Aston Villa have formed quite the link with Villarreal this summer, with a host of Unai Emery’s former talents reportedly wanted at Villa Park, including latest target Alex Baena.

With Monchi onboard, the West Midlands club are reportedly looking to add a Spanish essence to the Premier League, with one of La Liga’s exciting young talents in Baena on Emery's shortlist.

The 21-year-old is linked with a reunion with Emery, with Spanish publication AS claiming both Villa and Barcelona hold interest in the midfielder - as relayed by Sport Witness.

The newspaper states that the Spaniard is valued by his club at €50m (£43m), with a release clause that exceeds €60m (£51m) which was put in place when he signed a new deal with the Yellow Submarine in January.

Regardless of the actual buying price, the range of the two sums listed in the report would break Villa’s record transfer fee, showing how much the club rate the youngster.

What could Alex Baena offer Aston Villa?

Rising up the ranks at Villarreal, Baena was integrated into the first team by Emery before the manager departed for the West Midlands last season.

Since his introduction to the La Liga side, the 21-year-old has not looked back, scoring six goals and registering two assists in 35 league appearances.

Hailed as being an “extremely interesting” player by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the midfielder has excelled this term, which has subsequently linked him with a move to the Premier League.

The versatile technician can be deployed all across the attacking line behind a striker, featuring on both flanks as well as in central attacking midfield - which has seen him compared to some of the best in the position on the continent.

As per FBref, based on his statistics over the past year, the Roquetas de Mar-born gem is most likened to Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, who was voted the north Londoner's Player of the Season this past campaign.

Emery could land himself his answer to the Norwegian sensation this summer in a player that could be perfect as the Spaniard aims to take Villa to further heights next term.

Lauded as “spectacular” by members of the media, the 24-year-old was one of the Premier League’s best performers this season, registering 22 goals and assists in 37 appearances - scoring 15 and assisting seven from central midfield.

While Baena’s numbers in front of goal aren’t quite as comparable to the former Real Madrid starlet just yet, the Spaniard possesses a wave of attributes mirrored to those in the Arsenal captain’s locker.

As per FBref, the 21-year-old excelled in terms of progressive play, averaging 2.31 progressive carries per 90 with a number comparable to Odegaard, who averaged 2.46 per 90 over the past year.

A similar pattern is identifiable in terms of their creative play, with the Villarreal academy graduate averaging 0.24 xAG (expected assisted goals) to the Norwegian’s 0.26 xAG, as well as creating 12 big chances to the Gunners star’s 14.

Taking into consideration Odegaard’s period in the spotlight spanning over eight years after signing for Real Madrid as a youngster, Baena’s progression is something to monitor, with his statistics suggesting a capability to operate at a similar level to the Premier League star in the years to come.