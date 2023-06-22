Aston Villa are reportedly interested in a La Liga whizz, as Unai Emery prepares to bolster his squad this summer.

The Spaniard will team up with president of football operations Monchi, in the bid to take the side to the next level with European involvement pending next campaign.

The club have already been linked to a host of talent, with the latest name suggesting that a former player of Emery’s could follow him to Villa Park.

What’s the latest on Alex Baena to Aston Villa?

As reported by Spanish publication AS - relayed by Sport Witness - Aston Villa have emerged as a club interested in Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena.

The report claims that both Barcelona and Villa want the young talent, who is said to be valued by his club at £43m (€50m).

The Midlands club have however the claim to be favourites to sign the 21-year-old, with AS stating that Villa have ‘more options’ to secure the midfielder due to Barca’s financial woes.

What could Alex Baena bring to Aston Villa?

Having worked his way through the academy at Villarreal, Baena was given playing time by Emery at the start of the season, following his return from a loan spell at Girona.

Played mainly as a central attacking midfielder, the Roquetas de Mar-born gem has the ability to play in most offensive areas, deployed as both a left and right-sided winger on occasions in his career.

Lauded as “sensational” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Emery could see a reunion with his former scholar, who has proved himself in his first full season playing in the first team at the club.

In 35 appearances in La Liga this term, the 21-year-old has scored six goals and provided two assists, via Sofascore, asserting himself as an influential figure at the club he has developed at.

Having signed a new contract with the Yellow Submarine in January, the price could be high to allow the player to leave, which is something Villa intend to make happen if reports are to be believed.

The starlet could bring an abundance of talent to the midfield, in a move that could benefit the squad in many ways, however, it could be bad news for Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian has struggled to find his feet since making his return to the Premier League, scoring just once across 22 games last term, and could find himself knocked off the shelf should Baena opt to make the move from Spain to England this summer.

The Spaniard ranks as one of the best-attacking midfielders in Europe when it comes to his statistics in the final third.

The 21-year-old sits in the top 1% of midfielders over the past year in terms of total shots per 90 averaging 2.87, as well as ranking in the top 5% of those in his position for touches made in the penalty area, with an average of 3.05 per 90 recorded, via FBref.

Coutinho, who plays in a similar versatile role to the Villarreal ace comes up short of his numbers in areas critical to being a competent midfielder, averaging just 0.4 key passes per game to Baena’s 0.9 per game plus 12 big chances created, via Sofascore.

Emery could significantly upgrade his options in midfield by ditching the 31-year-old for the youngster, in a move that could signify the transitioning times at Villa Park.