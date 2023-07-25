Aston Villa are keen to strike a deal for former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, according to reliable reports.

Where is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain now?

Having made 146 senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side since joining from Arsenal back in 2017, the 29-year-old left the club at the end of last season upon the expiration of his contract meaning that he is now a free agent on the market and is looking to be snapped up to embark on the next stage of his career.

Back in June, England’s ex-international was first identified as a target by NSWE as a result of Unai Emery admiring his “versatility, dynamism and ability to create and score goals”, as per a report from Football Insider, and he’s not the first player to be recruited for the cost of nothing.

The Midlands outfit earlier in the window secured the services of Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans for free, followed by the big-money arrivals of Villarreal’s Pau Torres and Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby, and if the following update is to be believed, the top-flight veteran could be the fourth fresh face soon walking through the doors at Villa Park.

Are Aston Villa signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

According to Sky Sports, Aston Villa and Brentford are both “interested” in signing Oxlade-Chamberlain ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. Anfield’s former star also has “offers” on the table from unnamed clubs in the MLS, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, but it’s stated that his “preferred option” is to remain in England having “turned down lucrative proposals” from overseas.

Therefore, this is a huge deciding factor that chiefs could take advantage of if they were to table him an offer over the summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has a track record of success at the highest level having secured 12 pieces of silverware throughout his career, including the Premier League and Champions League titles, so he knows what it takes to compete and be successful, and journalist Josh Bunting has already backed him to complete a move to Aston Villa. Taking to Twitter, he stated:

“Keep him fit and I really feel Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can excel at Aston Villa, free transfer so no real risk factor attached to it with his injury problems but stays fit and he adds depth into their midfield, very underrated in terms of being a ball carrier from deep.”

The Colossal Sports Management client, who has won 11 out of 13 games against Villa, also racked up 33 goal contributions (18 goals and 15 assists) in 146 senior outings for Liverpool so not only does he have an eye for positively impacting the offensive action in the final third himself, he also holds a desire to create chances for his fellow teammates around him.

Finally, Oxlade-Chamberlain would provide Emery with wonderful versatility having operated in a remarkable ten different positions since first bursting onto the professional scene, including everywhere across the midfield and the frontline, so should he put pen to paper in the weeks ahead, it could be a shrewd coup.