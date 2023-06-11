Aston Villa have been linked to another Premier League ace, after the Villans sealed their first signing of the summer in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Unai Emery is expected to have a busy transfer window following his incredible first season in charge at Villa Park, in a bid to build upon the success of this term and prepare the squad for Europe.

Latest news has suggested that the Midlands club are looking to replicate their move for free agent Tielemans in another Premier League star out of contract.

What’s the latest on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Aston Villa?

As reported by talkSPORT, Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be on his way to Villa Park.

The report states that sources close to the outlet understand that the 29-year-old is ‘on the verge’ of completing a move to Aston Villa.

The £125k-per-week Englishman will become a free agent this summer after no new contract was established on Merseyside.

What could Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain offer Aston Villa?

Hailed by BBC Sport writer Raj Chohan as “superb”, the former Arsenal ace has shown spells of his potential at Liverpool in a period tainted by injury.

During his six years at Anfield, the Portsmouth-born ace missed a total of 88 games due to injury as per Transfermarkt, contributing to him losing his spot as a regular in the side.

Starting his career as a dynamic wide player, Oxlade-Chamberlain was unleashed by Jurgen Klopp as a central midfielder, in a switch of position that paid off greatly for the Englishman.

Emery could land himself a force to be reckoned with in his midfield, with the Premier League and Champions League winner posing as a perfect fit for the Spaniard’s plans.

Following the arrival of Tielemans, the Spaniard has added significant depth to the middle of the park and by introducing Oxlade-Chamberlain as well, it could mean bad news for Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian has failed to find his best form at Villa, and having been linked with the exit door of late could be forced out of Emery’s plans entirely should another central talent arrive at Villa Park.

Comparing their statistics from last season when both players accumulated sufficient game time, the Englishman could offer a significantly greater threat to Villa’s midfield both going forward and as a defensive presence.

As per FBref, the Liverpool gem acts as more of a threat in the final third than Coutinho, averaging in the 2021/22 campaign 7.22 progressive passes received per 90 to the Brazilian’s 4.20, showing his ability to pop up in threatening positions.

In terms of actually distributing the ball, the 'Ox' averaged 6.99 progressive passes per 90 to the 30-year-old’s 6.37 per 90 as well averaging 3.99 progressive carries to his 3.25, via FBref.

The 29-year-old could rediscover his impressive form between his injury woes under Emery, and pose as a valuable member of his plans at Villa Park, being a better fit than the out-of-favour Coutinho to the Spaniard’s demands of his midfielders.