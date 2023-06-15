Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain "expects" to become an Aston Villa player this summer, according to a fresh report regarding his future.

Is Oxlade-Chamberlain a free agent?

The 29-year-old is out of contract at Anfield at the end of this month, following six years at the club that have seen both positives and negatives on show.

On the plus side, Oxlade-Chamberlain has won many trophies in a Liverpool shirt, most importantly the Premier League and Champions League, but he has also been dogged by injury problems and has struggled to be a key player the more the years have passed.

In recent times, Villa have been strongly linked with a move for the £120,000-a-week Englishman, viewing him as another shrewd free transfer alongside Youri Tielemans.

Now, another update has emerged that further hints at Oxlade-Chamberlain completing a move to Villa Park sooner rather than later.

What's the latest on Oxlade-Chamberlain to Villans?

According to Football Insider, the midfielder has "cleared out his locker" at Liverpool and has now "told friends he expects to join Aston Villa". It is stated that he "has been assessing a vast number of offers from clubs home and abroad with his Anfield contract expiring at the end of the month", but a switch to the Midlands looks on the cards.

The move would go through on July 1st, at which point Oxlade-Chamberlain will officially become a free agent, as Unai Emery looks to enjoy a big summer in the transfer market.

This could be a really clever piece of business by Villa, with the Liverpool man likely to cost a lot in wages, but the free aspect of the signing would also make it less risky, should his injury problems continue to be an issue.

If fit, Oxlade-Chamberlain could be a real force for the Villans, still being young enough to enjoy a number of years at the top level, and his versatility means he can do a job in central midfield or in wide attacking areas.

The fact that Jurgen Klopp has called the former Arsenal man "sensational" in the past speak volumes about what he is capable of, while 35 caps for England is also impressive, and would likely be a higher tally without the injuries.

There is no guarantee that the move will work out - there is a reason Liverpool aren't offering him an extension, after all - but the positives outweigh the negatives when it comes to Villa snapping him up.