If you had told the Aston Villa faithful that their club would be in contention to qualify for the Champions League this season, they would have simply laughed.

What was once a dream could now become reality, with Unai Emery leading the side to the world’s most prestigious club competition, with the Villans sitting fourth after 27 games.

However, it isn’t just the present that the Spaniard is looking to impact, with Villa’s recent activity in the transfer market suggesting that he’s looking towards the future.

In January, Villa acquired multiple outfield signings aged 21 and below - such as Morgan Rogers - but it’s a purchase before the current boss’ time at the club that could be next up - and even become the next John McGinn.

John McGinn’s season so far

The Scotland international has gone to a whole new level this season under Emery, taking to his new role as an inverted left midfielder extremely well.

McGinn has started every single Villa game in the league this season, playing 86 minutes on average per game, providing excellent leadership, and setting the example with the captain's armband on.

The 29-year-old is known for the energy and effort he brings each week without fail, but he has started to affect the game much more in the final third, netting six goals and providing three assists in the Premier League.

He is irreplaceable at Villa, and what he brings to the team is so priceless. Since the injury to Boubacar Kamara, the former Hibernian gem has dropped into a defensive role alongside Douglas Luiz, showing that he is versatile and, above all, that he’s willing to do anything to help his side out.

Kyrie Pierre could be a future star

In 2021, Villa signed an incredibly talented 15-year-old from Bristol Rovers, named Kyrie Pierre, for a fee of around £200k.

At the time of his signature for his new club, his old academy coach, Chris Hargreaves, was full of compliments regarding the young star, saying he had “similarities” to a certain Ollie Watkins, whom he had previously worked with at Exeter City:

"They’ve got that same energy on the pitch, which is infectious, and a belief they can go and do it."

In The Pipeline Football FanCast's In the Pipeline series uncovers the very best wonderkids in world football. Every club dreams of having the next Mbappe in their academy, don't they?

The now-18-year-old - who has been described as "highly-rated" by journalist Ashley Preece - has played plenty of games in the academy at U18 and U23 level, racking up 55 appearances in total with a record of ten goal contributions.

Pierre is versatile, and he can play across the midfield, which makes him extremely similar to McGinn, who’s played mainly as a left midfielder. The youngster has primarily played on the wing this season, but last year he started most matches as a central midfielder.

Pierre's Positions Played 22/23 Position Matches CM 7 AM 5 RW 4 LW 3 CF 2 Via Transfermarkt

It seems as though Pierre could become the perfect successor to McGinn, and Emery may plan to slowly introduce the number 70 into the first team setup in the near future.

The attitude and professionalism of Watkins - who boasts 33 goal involvements this season - and the versatility of McGinn make him a player to certainly keep an eye on.