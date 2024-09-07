Aston Villa are already looking at signing a "faultless" £20 million Premier League player in January, as he considers a mid-season exit.

Nearly £150 million spent during busy summer window at Aston Villa

Club transfer chief Monchi led Villa's charge for new recruits in the summer, with the Champions League outfit spending nearly £150 million on eight major signings in Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Jaden Philogene, Cameron Archer, Samuel Illing-Junior, Lewis Dobbin, Enzo Barrenchea and Ross Barkley.

Villa boss Unai Emery lost key players over the summer, like Douglas Luiz, who bagged 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions last season and played a crucial role during their charge for a fourth-placed finish.

Luiz ended up joining Juventus with both Iling-Junior and Barrenechea coming the other way. PSR concerns meant Emery and Monchi simply had to contemplate these kinds of sales, with star winger Moussa Diaby also sealing a £52 million move to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

Aston Villa's next five Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa vs Everton September 14 Aston Villa vs Wolves September 21 Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa September 29 Aston Villa vs Man United October 6 Fulham vs Aston Villa October 19

Villa's exit deals, which brought in around £122 million, meant the club managed to register a net spend of just £28 million over the course of the last transfer window. Emery could've made another late signing as well in Lutsharel Geertruida as well, but their proposed deal with Feyenoord was hijacked by RB Leipzig.

In any case, it was still a successful window for Villa, who replaced their departed 2023/2024 stars with real quality, and they weren't afraid to invest in a bid to back Emery for this season.

Aston Villa looking at signing Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior

According to journalist Graeme Bailey and The Boot Room, the Villans already have their sights set on January, with Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior a potential target.

It is believed Villa are one of the few clubs looking at signing Kiwior, as the Poland international considers a mid-season departure from the Emirates Stadium. The 24-year-old, who cost Arsenal around £20 million to sign from Spezia last year, made 20 Premier League appearances under Mikel Arteta last season - impressing in a makeshift left-back role for the most part.

ESPN Chile reporter and Arsenal fan Eduardo Hagn heaped praise on Kiwior even before then, calling him "faultless" in possession after a solid 2022/2023 display against Newcastle United.

The defender was subject to inquiries from many Serie A sides over the summer as well, according to Bailey, with AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Roma and Bologna all contacting Arsenal over Kiwior's availability.