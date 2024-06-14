Aston Villa are reportedly ready to accept offers for another star player this summer alongside Douglas Luiz and Jhon Duran.

After qualifying for the Champions League in Unai Emery’s first full season in charge at Villa Park, NSWE and Monchi are once again ready for a busy summer transfer window.

There could be plenty of incomings and outgoings in the Midlands, with plenty of rumours regarding the futures of Douglas Luiz and Jhon Duran at this moment in time. The Brazilian midfielder has now agreed personal terms with Juventus ahead of a player-plus-cash swap deal. Villa could receive Weston McKennie, Samuel Iling Jr and a €20m fee for Luiz.

Meanwhile, there has also been speculation that Villa and Chelsea have agreed on a £42m fee for Duran. However, it doesn’t look as if Villa will stop there when it comes to player sales. There have been rumours of a move to AC Milan for right-back Matty Cash, but it looks as if another defender is no longer wanted at the club.

Aston Villa ready to sell Diego Carlos

According to Football Insider, Villa and Emery are now ready to accept an offer for centre-back Diego Carlos during the current transfer window.

It is stated that Villa need to raise funds to comply with PSR before the end of the month, and alongside Luiz and Duran, Carlos is ‘another first-team starter who could leave Villa Park this summer to help balance the books despite featuring heavily last season’.

Carlos, who picks up £100,000-a-week in the Midlands, joined the club from Sevilla during Steven Gerrard’s time as manager back in 2022. Since then, the Brazilian has gone on to make 41 appearances for the club, the majority of which came last season due to an injury-hit 2022/23 campaign.

The 31-year-old came in for praise from Gary Neville last season after Villa’s 2-0 win over Arsenal back in April, describing him as a “man mountain” at the back.

“He’s been Villa’s best player in the first half Diego Carlos, he’s been immense. Diego Carlos, outstanding in that first half. Clean sheet, he’s been outstanding. In the first half, he was a man mountain.”

Alongside Carlos, Villa have Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa, Calum Chambers and the returning Tyrone Mings as centre-back options, so if they can bring in a figure more than the £26m fee they paid Sevilla two years ago, Villa could see it as good business, making this one to watch over the coming weeks before the June 30 PSR deadline.