Aston Villa have suffered an injury blow as a "massive" £140,000-a-week star has torn a muscle on international duty.

This break in the Premier League probably came at the right time for the Villans, as they have suffered four defeats in their last four games in all competitions - form that has seen them lose ground in the top flight.

Aston Villa transfer news

As the Premier League enters one of its busiest periods, clubs like Villa will start putting plans in place for January as the transfer window is not that far away from opening. The Midlands side have been busy in most transfer windows under Emery, and this next one could be the same considering the players that they have been linked with.

One player that Villa are interested in signing is Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor, who has impressed with his performances in the Netherlands. Villa are not the only team interested in Taylor, as Arsenal, Newcastle United and Napoli are also "keeping tabs" on the midfielder. This could be an expensive capture for Emery’s side, as Ajax would be willing to sell the player, but only if they received a fee of £29m.

Meanwhile, Villa are also interested in a swoop for Manchester United’s Harry Amass. The left-back is seen as a promising player at Old Trafford, and Villa, who have been keeping an eye on his development since he was at Watford, are keen on bringing him to Villa Park, with the youngster yet to play in United's first team.

Aston Villa's £140k-p/w ace suffers injury blow while on international duty

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Aston Villa’s Amadou Onana has suffered a muscle tear in his foot while on international duty with Belgium. The 23-year-old joined the Midlands side during the summer transfer window from Everton, and since his arrival, he has been a key player for Emery, starting all 10 of the league games he has been available for.

Onana, who has been described as a “monster” by data analyst Ben Mattinson, has also started three of their four Champions League games this season and has three goals to his name in all competitions.

Tavolieri states that Onana's injury is in his foot, and occurred during Belgium’s game against Italy on Thursday night. The midfielder, who earns £140,000 a week at Villa Park, is now expected to be out for two to three weeks, which means he could miss Villa’s games against Crystal Palace, Juventus, Chelsea and Brentford.

Amadou Onana's Premier League record Appearances 73 Goals 5 Assists 2

This is the second injury blow that Onana has suffered this season, as he’s already missed a few games for club and country due to a hamstring injury. Emery will hope that his return to Villa Park this week can help him speed up his recovery, as he will want his midfielder to be ready for their important games in the league and in Europe.