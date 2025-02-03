Aston Villa and NSWE have made a late approach to a club to sign a player who earns £354,000 a week, according to a new report.

Aston Villa transfer news

This January transfer window has been a busy month for the Villans, as they have brought in three new players, and they are not stopping there. Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia arrived at Villa earlier in this window, and they have now been joined by Marcus Rashford, who has joined on a loan deal until the end of the campaign from Manchester United.

The Englishman looks set to be followed by Marco Asensio, who is also joining on loan for the remainder of the campaign from Paris Saint-Germain, with the French champions also open to the player joining Villa on a permanent basis if they wish to do a deal.

The transfer business doesn’t stop there for the Midlands side, as Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea defender Axel Disasi wants to join Aston Villa after agreeing personal terms with the club. Romano states that Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a loan deal to sign the defender.

However, Disasi is not accepting the move to Spurs because, as mentioned, he’s agreed terms with Villa. But a move to Villa Park appears difficult, as Chelsea have no intention of letting him join Villa, as they are seen as competitors for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Aston Villa make late approach to sign £354k-p/w star

Rashford and Asensio may not be the only forwards arriving at Villa Park in this transfer window, as according to TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey, Aston Villa have asked about Dusan Vlahovic’s situation at Juventus.

Juventus are keen on tying the forward down to a new contract, but talks have been ongoing for more than 12 months, and the discussions have failed to progress. His contract expires in 2026, meaning a sale in 2025 is possible, as Juventus don’t want the player to leave for nothing. This report states Villa, as well as Arsenal and Man United, have made approaches to ask about Vlahovic’s situation on the weekend.

The 25-year-old, who earns €427,308 (£354,000) a week in Turin, has found himself on the bench in recent games, as Randal Kolo Muani has been preferred since joining the Serie A giants. However, Vlahovic has still managed to be in among the goals, netting eight in 19 league games, as well as four in seven Champions League matches.

Dušan Vlahović's 24/25 Juventus stats Apps 28 Goals 13 Assists 2

The Serbian international has scored over 50 goals for Juventus in over 100 games, and it is clear that the Italian giants want to keep hold of the striker. But unless a new deal can be agreed, a move could be on the cards, and Villa may hope they have enough to persuade him to join them over other big Premier League teams. Losing Jhon Duran means Villa are more reliant on Ollie Watkins, so Vlahovic’s arrival would provide great competition and a goal-scoring threat for Emery’s side.