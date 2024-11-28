Aston Villa are looking to bolster their ranks with a new forward in January and are ready to make a new offer to secure their man midway through the season as they look to recover from a downturn in form under Unai Emery.

Aston Villa claim Juventus draw but wait for win goes on

Aston Villa's wait for a win continued as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Serie A giants Juventus in their latest Champions League outing.

A late goal by Morgan Rodgers appeared to have secured a vital three points for Emery's side, only for VAR to controversially rule it out, leaving both sides forced to settle for a point at Villa Park.

While it is certainly not a bad result for the Villans, it continued their winless run, which now stretches to seven games and has seen them lose four times in the last month.

It is yet to have a major impact on their season, with Emery's side still only three points outside the top four in the Premier League and well-placed to qualify for the next stage of the Champions League, but should it continue it is bound to have serious repercussions further down the line.

Related Aston Villa and Monchi eyeing move to sign int'l player in £8m+ transfer Aston Villa chiefs are keeping a close eye on a player who has many potential suitors.

Fortunately for the Villans, the January transfer window is just around the corner, and reports suggest that NSWE could be active in trying to improve their squad in order to maintain pushes for success across multiple competitions. Now, they have been tipped to return for a long-term target.

Aston Villa ready move for "killer" forward

That is according to Turkish outlet Star [Via Sport Witness], who report that Aston Villa are back in the picture to sign young forward Semih Kilicsoy after having a bid rejected for his services over the summer.

The 19-year-old has continued to develop with Besiktas this season, registering two goals and four assists across all competitions and racking up 17 appearances despite often starting on the substitutes' bench.

Dubbed "a serious killer in front of goal" by football analyst Ben Mattinson on X, he has caught the eye of several clubs with his performances.

As per the report, "Aston Villa plan to sit down at the negotiating table" in January, and will offer more than the alleged €18m (£15m) that they were willing to stump up in the summer for the teenager, who still has almost four years left to run on his £8k a week deal with Besiktas.

Semih Kilicsoy in 24/25 Appearances 17 Starts 10 Goals 2 Assists 4 Minutes per goal/assist 157 Yellow Cards 6

However, they will face fresh competition in the form of French giants Paris Saint Germain, who it is claimed "will reportedly bid in the region of €30m for the player and will offer him a four-year deal" in Paris.

It may mean that Aston Villa may have to pay over the odds to secure the talent should they be serious about securing his signature in January, and finally capitalising on their long-term interest in the Turkish teen.