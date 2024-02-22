Aston Villa's season is threatening to fizzle out as they are struck by fixture congestion and injury woes, with Unai Emery's side now looking less than certain for Champions League football next season.

Villa hit by another defensive injury

The Villans were handed a major boost just last week when it emerged that Tyrone Mings was making good progress in returning from his knee injury suffered at the beginning of the campaign, though he is not expected to feature before the end of the Premier League season.

Versatile defender Ezri Konsa is also on the treatment table, and is facing at least another fortnight out, while Jhon Duran is another key piece of squad depth out of action through injury.

And now they have another problem at centre-back, with Diego Carlos suffering an injury during a training session. Emery later confirmed that it was a hamstring issue and that the Brazilian would be sidelined for between three and four weeks with the injury.

It is yet another issue for the midlands outfit to contend with, having lost Boubacar Kamara to a season-ending knee injury in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United a fortnight ago and with Emiliano Buendia having missed the entire season to date with the same issue.

Now, Villa journalist and writer Ty Bracey has had his say on the fallout from Carlos' absence. Speaking to Aston Villa News, he revealed that though it is 'another blow' for Emery, there are alternatives within the squad.

“It’s just another blow with another defender going down injured, but Pau Torres is back and Lenglet is available. Obviously, I would prefer Diego Carlos there over Lenglet, but it is what it is. It seems like it’s one in, one out with Diego getting injured and Pau coming back. “But it’s a huge loss to the depth of the club in our defensive options.”

Villa stuttering at crucial point

Injuries are not helping Villa's situation, and the return of European football could see them tested once more. Emery's side were clear favourites for a top 5 spot before Christmas, but have won just three games out of their last seven across all competitions since the turn of the year.

Player Injury Return date Tyrone Mings Knee Next season Boubacar Kamara Knee Next season Emiliano Buendia Knee Next season Ezri Konsa Knee March Diego Carlos Hamstring March Jhon Duran Unknown March

Defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League has seen the Red Devils close the gap in the race for European football, and as it stands, all of Villa, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are separated by just five points, though it remains the Midlands outfit leading the way.

They also await their fate in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League draw, which takes place on Friday, February 23rd, and which the Villans will feel that they have an excellent chance of winning with Emery at the helm.

However, with a smaller squad keeping everyone in peak condition for both competitions will become increasingly difficult, and with tricky Premier League games against Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal all to come, it could ultimately prove a step too far for the injury-hit squad.

Of course, the season will still be considered a major success for Villa even if they miss out on Champions League football, with Emery having overseen a major change of fortunes at the club after taking over from Steven Gerrard 18 months ago. Should they add a European trophy too, it would be the best season in living memory for plenty of Villa fans.