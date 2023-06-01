Aston Villa have been linked to a La Liga ace, in a signing that could bolster Unai Emery’s midfield this summer.

The Spaniard has enjoyed an emphatic first season at Villa Park, however, is on the path to exceed further expectations, having secured the club European football next campaign.

From Marco Asensio to Pau Torres, the Midlands outfit has been rumoured to be a potential new home for an array of stars in the Spanish top division, with the latest rumoured target following suit.

What’s the latest on Andre Almeida to Aston Villa?

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reported earlier this month that the Valencia midfielder, Andre Almeida, has 'caught the attention' of Aston Villa.

The Portuguese midfielder is also rated by Brighton, with the struggling Spanish giants aiming to free up finances this summer to reinforce other areas of the squad.

The report claims the 23-year-old could be sold for a figure around €30m (£26m) after shining in what has been an abysmal season for Los Che.

What could Andre Almeida bring to Aston Villa?

Despite being part of a Valencia side still mildly threatened by relegation from the Spanish top tier, Almeida has settled into his surroundings impressively since signing from Vitoria Guimaraes last summer.

Likened to Newcastle United ace Bruno Guimaraes by FBref, the defensive midfielder enjoys a battle in the engine room, as well as being a strong distributor of the ball and competent in transitioning play.

Such strengths are supported by his numbers, with the 23-year-old “talented” gem - as per scout Antonio Mango - averaging 2.42 tackles per 90 minutes, as well as flexing his ability in moving the ball in averaging 7.11 progressive passes and 2.64 progressive carries per 90.

In La Liga this season, the Portuguese ace has maintained an accurate passing rate of 85%, and has secured four assists, showcasing his competency as a ball-playing midfielder - as per Sofascore.

The youngster could be a strong addition for Emery to introduce to his midfield, and could prove to be a perfect pairing for Boubacar Kamara, who has had his game time limited since arriving due to injury.

The Frenchman, like Almeida is a strong asset to have in deep midfield, branded as a “monster” by Villa pundit Ty Bracey, the 2022 signing showcases a more combative side to the art of the defensive role, which could balance the attacking expertise of the Portuguese.

While the Valencia star’s numbers are more influential in progressive play, Kamara is better defensively, averaging 2.94 tackles per 90 to his 2.42, as well as ranking in the top 3% of midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues for blocks per 90, with 1.92 - as per FBref.

Having a midfield pivot of two defensively competent players with one ball player is a combination for the ages, and one that has been successful throughout the history of the Premier League.

Take Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri for Manchester City this season, and Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka for Arsenal, both duos are powerhouses in retrieving the ball, with one individual in each partnership excelling in playing the ball.

While Douglas Luiz’s position in Emery’s midfield is paramount, competition could allow the Spaniard to exercise what his best formation and combination in the middle of the park may be, making Almeida a strong contender this summer.