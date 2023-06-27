Aston Villa have sent scouts to watch Fenerbahce star Arda Guler in action ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Arda Guler?

Guler is naturally an attacking midfielder who currently plies his trade in the Super Lig having graduated from his club’s academy back in 2021 where he’s since gone on to become a regular feature of Jorge Jesus’ first-team, registering 51 senior appearances to date.

The Turkey international still has another two years to run on his contract with his homeland side, but having emerged as their overall second-best-performing player last season with a WhoScored match rating of 7.28, appears to have caught the eye of Unai Emery.

Still just 18 years of age, Guler is still very much in the early development stages of his career, but having already started to show what he’s capable of on the main stage, numerous clubs are interested in securing his services to progress his skill set even further.

Are Aston Villa signing Guler?

According to TEAMtalk, Aston Villa chiefs were “in attendance” to watch Guler during Turkey’s 2-0 victory over Wales last Monday, making their first move ahead of a potential transfer. Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Brighton and Newcastle scouts were also present to assess the midfielder, alongside several other clubs around Europe.

Fenerbahce are “working hard” to get their prized asset to remain at his boyhood club for at least one more season and are ready to give him a “big pay rise” in return for increasing his release clause which currently stands at €17.5m (£15m).

What could Guler bring to Villa Park?

Aston Villa and new president of football operations Monchi will know that Guler is naturally stronger in the offensive aspect of his game where his impressive performances throughout his career have seen him nicknamed the ‘Turkish Messi’, whereas Andrea Pirlo has called him a "very talented player" who has "quality" so he would bring a creative flair and prolific threat to B6.

The 2022/23 Europa League participant clocked up eight goal contributions (four goals and the same number of assists) in 20 Super Lig outings last season, with this impressive form during that time seeing him receive four man-of-the-match awards.

Fenerbahce’s gem also averaged two key passes and dribbles per league game during the previous term so is always looking to produce moments of magic for his teammates, and should he put pen to paper in the weeks ahead, he would only continue to excel under the guidance of Emery.