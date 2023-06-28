Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Fenerbahce starlet Arda Guler, as Unai Emery bids to take his side to the next level over the summer break.

With Monchi on side as president of football operations, the Spanish duo could pull off a marquee signing by snatching the 18-year-old talent from Turkey, who has caught the eye of some of Europe's top clubs already this transfer window.

A report from TEAMtalk stated that Premier League clubs Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle are eyeing the talent, however, Villa were named as one of the clubs that have scouted the player.

The report claims that their sources revealed that Villa were named as one of the clubs with representatives in attendance as Turkey defeated Wales last week in the Euro qualifiers.

Guler scored after being introduced in the second half, showing the array of Premier League club representatives in attendance just what he’s capable of.

Villa could pull off a steal with the teen sensation’s release clause currently standing at just €17.5m (£15m) with a contract running until 2025.

What could Arda Guler offer to Aston Villa?

Dubbed the “golden boy of Turkish football” by journalist Tom Maston, the 18-year-old ended the season as The Yellow Canaries’ best performer as per Sofascore.

With an average match rating of 7.48 in the Super Lig, the teen made 11 starts and 20 total appearances in his breakthrough campaign for Fenerbahce, scoring four goals and assisting three in the process, via Sofascore.

The youngster is deployed primarily as a central attacking midfielder, however, has the ability to play on the right wing with a tendency to cut in on his favoured left foot to add a punch in the final third.

Monchi could deliver Villa one of the continent's most encouraging young talents in Guler, and could provide Emery with the essence of one of his former players and a former Premier League talent.

Described as being “continuously compared” to ex-Arsenal creative genius Mesut Ozil, the Ankara-born gem could provide the Spaniard with shades of his former player from a time when he dominated the midfield.

Praised as “phenomenal” by Jose Mourinho, Ozil was integral to the Gunners’ attack when playing his best football during his time in the Premier League.

In his recorded career appearances, the German registered 222 assists throughout his domestic exploits, as well as 23 assists for the national team in which he was a member of the World Cup-winning squad, as per Transfermarkt.

At just 18, Guler could gift Villa shades of the creative know-how of the retired gem, as highlighted by his impressive average of two key passes per game, similar to the number recorded by Ozil in his final Premier League campaign where he averaged 2.2.

Lauded as a “sensation” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the Fenerbahce gem has been tipped by Ozil himself to become a “world star” as relayed by football.london.

Ozil's performance levels may have dipped under Emery, contributing to ten goals in 42 outings under the Spaniard, but the German was still a creative marvel on his day.

To be compared to such a player is impressive and Emery’s side could be taken to the next level by procuring the youthful energy of Guler, who has displayed more attacking threat than the Spaniard’s current attacking midfield option of Emiliano Buendia, who averaged just 1.1 key passes per game last season.

With the likes of Real Madrid swarming the movements of the teenager, Monchi could pull off a huge feat in capturing the teen.