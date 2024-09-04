Aston Villa will be featuring in the Champions League for the first time in a generation this season - an unthinkable feat before the appointment of Unai Emery.

The former Arsenal boss has transformed the club in just a couple of years, giving the fan base an experience they will never forget with their European adventures in the Europa Conference League last season, and also in the Champions League this year.

However, the added fixtures will cause congestion during some parts of the campaign, increasing the risk of injury and fatigue to the club’s first team.

On the flip side, it may allow numerous fringe players to gain a needed run in the side, with one player hugely benefitting from the European run this season.

Jhon Duran’s stats in 2024/25

Despite not starting a single game in the Premier League this season, striker Jhon Duran has enjoyed an impressive start to the new campaign for Emery’s side.

The 20-year-old has already scored twice in just 82 minutes, outscoring number one forward Ollie Watkins, showcasing his excellent abilities in front of goal.

The Colombian was strongly linked with a move to join West Ham United this summer, before landing the hammer blow as the Villans claimed a 2-1 victory over Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Villa’s decision to keep hold of Duran this summer looks to be a great call, with the talent having the ability to provide excellent cover to Watkins, whilst also pushing the England international for a starting role.

However, the same can’t be said for one player who has struggled in recent times, with the club potentially needing to offload the big-money signing at the next available opportunity.

How much Diego Carlos earns in 2024

After joining Villa in a £26m deal from Sevilla back in 2022, centre-back Diego Carlos has struggled with injuries and fitness during his time at Villa Park, with the Brazilian often spending time on the sideline.

During his two-year stint in the West Midlands, the 31-year-old has only made 43 appearances in all competitions, missing the start of the new campaign with yet another injury setback and thus failing to feature at all.

However, he was subject to interest from Fulham during the transfer window, with the club needing to offload him given his injury record coupled with his high weekly wage.

The former Sevilla ace earns a whopping £100k-per-week as per Capology, a figure that is nearly three times more than teammate Duran, who only earns £30k-per-week despite his stellar start to this season.

Aston Villa's top weekly earners (2024/25) Player Weekly wage Emi Martinez £150k-p/w Boubacar Kamara £150k-p/w Youri Tielemans £150k-p/w Ollie Watkins £130k-p/w Lucas Digne £120k-p/w Leon Bailey £120k-p/w John McGinn £120k-p/w Diego Carlos £100k-p/w Stats via Capology

Given his ludicrous weekly incoming, the club desperately need to cut ties with Carlos and invest in a less injury-prone talent who can lead them further up the Premier League table.

With concerns over their PSR standing, a departure could allow Emery’s side to free up funds, potentially avoiding a repeat of this summer which saw them sell star man Douglas Luiz to Juventus.

There is no denying the defender's quality, but unfortunately, if the club are to reach the next level under Emery's guidance, they have to be brutal in their decision-making, with Carlos one player who could find himself on his way out of Villa Park.