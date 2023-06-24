Aston Villa are reportedly interested in a Serie A ace, as Unai Emery and Monchi prepare to team up to strengthen the squad this summer.

The Spanish duo are set to have a busy transfer window if reports are to be believed, with the Midlands club already linked to a host of talent.

The latest link has pointed a Juventus loanee to Villa Park with the club potentially set to bring in a player that could benefit from a second shot at the Premier League.

Indeed, as reported by Spanish outlet AS, via Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo has gained interest from Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old had a dreadful season on loan at Liverpool, making no appearances during his season-long stay and missing 26 games due to injury, as per Transfermarkt.

The Italian site relayed that after returning to Turin, the midfielder ‘will leave’ the club, with Villa ‘on pole’ to sign the Brazilian, with Newcastle also interested.

With two years remaining on his contract in Italy, Arthur is valued at €24.8m (£21m) via Football Transfers.

What could Arthur Melo offer to Aston Villa?

Hailed as having “extraordinary technical abilities” by Juve boss Massimilano Allegri, the 26-year-old could bring skill in abundance to Emery’s side.

Deployed in central midfield, the former Barcelona star could provide competition to the middle of the park in the Midlands, as a player that excels in a variety of areas integral to succeeding as a deep playmaker.

While John McGinn has had an impressive season in claret and blue, the Scotsman could see himself challenged should the Brazilian arrive at Villa Park.

When comparing the two via FBref, taking numbers from the £110k-per-week ace’s 2021/22 campaign in Serie A, the Villa target shows he could compete for a spot against McGinn.

As per FBref, the Scotsman averages a pass completion rate of 78.3%, as well as making 4.68 progressive passes per 90 which are figures topped by the Gioania-born star who averaged a completion rate of 89.4% and 5.43 progressive passes per 90.

While his passing ability is impressive, as told by his statistics, the 26-year-old is more efficient in defensive areas also.

As noted by Sofascore, the Juventus midfielder averaged a win rate of 64% of his total duels in Serie A, followed by McGinn who won 57% of his total duels in the Premier League this campaign.

The Brazilian flexed his defensive abilities in the engine room over the Scotsman’s, averaging 2.34 tackles to his 2.21 per 90, to further explain the strengths and depth he could add to Emery’s plans to improve the squad at Villa Park, via FBref.

The Spaniard told The Athletic in April of his desire to add depth to his side, which he could do so in introducing a player with the experience of Arthur, who has accompanied some of the world’s best on the pitch in his career so far.