Aston Villa choosing to let go of veteran player Ashley Young has 'shocked' journalist Ryan Taylor due to his experience and impact behind the scenes.

What's the latest news involving Ashley Young?

As per the Aston Villa official website, Young will be leaving the club once his contract expires, bringing the curtain down on a long association with the club across two separate spells.

During his two stints at Villa Park, Young became a fan favourite and managed to notch 38 goals and 60 assists across 247 appearances for the West Midlands-based outfit, as per Transfermarkt.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery did speak to the 37-year-old over the prospect of extending his £50k-a-week contract at the Villans, as per The Express and Star; however, no such agreement came to light and the former Manchester United man will be on the lookout for a new club this summer.

Club captain John McGinn posted a fitting tribute to the former England international on Twitter following the announcement of his departure, stating: "Absolutely gutted to lose a top guy and top player. Pleasure to have played with you."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Taylor is 'shocked' that Young has been let go and revealed that the versatile star was keen to extend his stay at Villa Park.

Taylor said: "I was shocked, to be honest, purely because I've done a few matches this season covering Villa and spoken to Young in the mixed zone and the sort of standards he sets and drives.... He was key to that European push behind the scenes.

"He loves Villa and he made it clear he wanted to stay, and I don't think he would have been asking for huge wages either. So I am slightly shocked at that."

Have Aston Villa targeted anyone to replace Ashley Young this summer?

Aston Villa will have a hard job trying to replace Young in the transfer window due to his versatility and presence around the dressing room at Villa Park.

According to The Times, Aston Villa are keen on Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney; however, they will need to fend off competition from Newcastle United to land the Scotland international.

Young predominantly featured in either right-back or left-back functions during his second spell at Aston Villa and Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is another name of interest to the Villans to bolster their defensive depth, as per Football Insider.

Earlier this year, Tuttomercatoweb claimed that Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries was also being eyed in an ambitious swoop by Aston Villa boss Emery, showing that the Spaniard is being proactive in trying to source an alternative to Young ahead of 2023/24.