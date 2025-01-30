As Jhon Duran's big-money move to Saudi Arabia edges closer and closer to confirmation, Aston Villa are now reportedly attempting a swift deal to sign an instant replacement for the forward.

Aston Villa transfer news

With just four days remaining until the January transfer window slams shut, Duran's reported €77m (£64m) move to Al-Nassr has seemingly blown the market wide open in the dying embers. The Villans, with money to spend, could yet welcome a number of reinforcements for Unai Emery's side in pursuit of securing back-to-back top four finishes in the Premier League.

Just who those reinforcements are is the remaining question. Names such as Axel Disasi and Joao Felix have both been mentioned in recent days as the Villans potentially complete a double Chelsea swoop. Meanwhile, Baris Alper Yilmaz has also threatened to steal the headlines to hand Emery a replacement for the departing Duran.

There's cases for all three options too. Disasi and Felix would instantly end Emery's search for a central defender following Diego Carlos' departure and add further creativity to his squad after Emiliano Buendia completed a loan exit to Bayer Leverkusen. But before the latter, in particular, those in the Midlands could yet welcome a man who is a man in demand in the Premier League.

According to Fabrice Hawkins and Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa have now made contact in the race to sign Mathys Tel from Bayer Munich before Monday's deadline. The young forward reportedly wants to leave Bayern Munich and has attracted a race of as many as seven clubs in pursuit of his signature.

A battle which also reportedly involves fellow Premier League sides Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea, Aston Villa could yet swoop in and complete what would be quite the January hijack, but they will have to act fast after reports in France suggested a £50m deal has been agreed and Tel is ready to join Spurs.

"Deadly" Tel is a better option than Felix

If asked to pick between Felix and Tel, then Aston Villa should pick the latter every time. As talented as Felix is, he is yet to prove his worth on the big stage whether it's with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona or now Chelsea. Tel, meanwhile, is just 19 years old and full of the potential that Bayern Munich are currently standing in the way of.

Having started just twice in the Bundesliga all season, the young forward desperately needs a January move and the chance to play week in, week out. And although Watins is the undisputed starter at Aston Villa, Emery's habit of rotation when Duran was available suggests that there's certainly room for a rising star in his ranks.

Described as a "deadly finisher" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Tel looks destined to leave Bayern Munich with a number of Premier League sides now queuing up for his signature before Monday's deadline.