Aston Villa are reportedly interested in one of the Premier League’s best defenders this summer, as Unai Emery aims to bolster his squad in the transfer window.

The Spaniard has introduced an enhanced pull at the club when it comes to potential incomings, with a host of notorious talent in Europe already linked with a move to Villa Park.

The latest link could provide the four-time Europa League winner with a significant defensive upgrade, if reports are to be believed.

What’s the latest on Aymeric Laporte to Aston Villa?

As reported by 90min earlier this week, Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has gained interest from Aston Villa.

The report understands that the Spaniard is hunting for regular first-team football after being starved for minutes in Pep Guardiola’s plans this season, with Villa ‘keen’ to strengthen in central defence.

It’s stated that the 29-year-old could be available this summer for a fee around the £40m mark, after signing for City in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao for £57m.

What could Aymeric Laporte offer Aston Villa?

Hailed as a “beast” by writer Muhammad Butt, Laporte has had an unlucky term at City, after being dethroned by the illustrious form of Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji in Guardiola’s prized three-at-the-back model.

The Spaniard’s falling down the pecking order is unfortunate for him, but a plus for Emery, who could incorporate the defensive ace into his plans at Villa Park.

The Villa boss has transformed the fortunes of Tyrone Mings, who has been rejuvenated during the 51-year-old’s reign and could be gifted the perfect partner in central defence in Laporte.

Despite playing predominantly at the heart of defence, the pair have opposing attributes, which could suggest they could form the perfect combination with their strengths and weaknesses held up by each other.

As per FBref, Mings ranks as the better player in a number of defensive areas, as highlighted by his average of 1.54 interceptions and 4.66 clearances per 90 in comparison to Laporte’s 0.42 and 2.38 respectively.

While the Spaniard's numbers fall short defensively to the 30-year-old’s, he is a master at playing progressively from the backline, which could unlock a new strength to Emery’s master plan at Villa, and create a perfect balance alongside Mings who lacks in such areas.

The £130k-per-week star ranks as one of Europe’s best progressive centre-backs via FBref, placing in the top 1% of central defenders in terms of progressive passes and carries averaged per 90.

In comparison to Mings, Laporte averages a monumental 7 progressive passes per 90 and 2.59 carries to the Villa ace’s 3.17 passes and 0.57 progressive carries, showing that his introduction could provide Emery with a more complete defence.

With Tottenham also reportedly interested in the defender and no direct contact reported to be made as of yet, only time will tell if the Spaniard can capture the services of the formidable Premier League star.