Aston Villa lost a huge clash in the race to secure Champions League football as they were hammered 4-0 at home by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The hosts kept the game tight and had chances to test Guglielmo Vicario throughout the game before Spurs eventually took the lead in the 50th minute through James Maddison.

Brennan Johnson quickly made it 2-0 to Tottenham with a close-range finish before John McGinn saw red for a rash challenge on Destiny Udogie ten minutes later, which made the rest of the match an uphill battle for Villa - who went on to concede two more in stoppage time.

Whilst the Scotland international let Unai Emery down with that poor tackle on the Italian full-back, the rest of McGinn's performance was, frustratingly, very good.

Whereas, Jamaica international Leon Bailey struggled badly throughout the match at the top end of the pitch and was even worse than his captain.

John McGinn's stats against Spurs

The Scottish dynamo was a workhorse in the middle of the park before his red card as he provided creativity and steel for the Villans to keep them in the match.

Unfortunately, his good work was then undone by the sending off as he gave the referee a decision to make with a needlessly rash tackle on Udogie, which let his side down.

John McGinn Vs Spurs Minutes played 65 Pass accuracy 86% Key passes Three Duels contested 16 Duels won 11 Dribble success rate 100% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, McGinn offered quality in possession, with three chances created for his team, and combativeness with 11 of his 16 duels won.

Bailey, meanwhile, was substituted just four minutes after the sending-off and contributed with far less in and out of possession in comparison to the skipper.

Leon Bailey's stats against Spurs

The former Bayer Leverkusen star was far from at his best against Ange Postecoglou's side as he struggled on and off the ball throughout the game.

Spurs defenders found it far too easy to get the better of him in physical contests as they collectively won five of their seven duels - three of five on the ground and two of two in the air - against the winger.

This shows that the Villa forward did not hold the ball up well enough for his team as the Tottenham players beat him in the majority of their battles.

The lightweight dud also left a lot to be desired with his play in possession of the ball. He only completed 33% (4/11) of his attempted passes and created just one chance, compared to McGinn's aforementioned 86% pass accuracy and three chances created.

This shows that Bailey was significantly worse on the ball than the Scottish whiz, as he gave up possession far too easily throughout the game and created very little.

Towards the start of the second half, the 26-year-old gem had a terrific opportunity to flash the ball across goal for Ollie Watkins to potentially have a tap-in, but blazed his effort over the bar and behind for a goalkick and prevented his team from getting back into the match.

Overall, Bailey's big struggles in and out of possession show that he was even worse than McGinn, who impressed at both ends of the pitch before the red, as he let Emery down badly in the final third.