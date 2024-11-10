Looking to defeat their Premier League rivals on and off the pitch, Aston Villa and sporting director Monchi are now reportedly battling to sign an in-demand defender for Unai Emery's side.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans are once again competing for a place in the Premier League's top four, hoping to make it back-to-back qualification for the Champions League. Meanwhile, they've already secured one impressive upset among Europe's elite this season, defeating Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich at Villa Park. Emery's project is one of the most attractive around, sparking several transfer rumours before 2025 is even underway.

Names such as Pedro Goncalves and Tyler Dibling have already been linked to the Midlands club in two deals that would add instant depth within Emery's frontline next year. Dibling is especially one to watch. Amid Southampton's struggles, the young winger has been a real standout to light a spark in an otherwise dim season for the Saints.

The Midlands would certainly be wise route to take for such a young player and, more specifically, Villa Park whilst Emery's side continue to thrive. And Dibling's not the only one who could take that path next year.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Monchi is now battling to sign Bright Osayi-Samuel ahead of both Everton and Crystal Palace for Aston Villa. The Fenerbahce right-back is out of contract at the end of the season and is set to depart despite Jose Mourinho's attempts to tie him down to a fresh deal in Turkey.

Potentially returning to English football for the first time since leaving Queens Park Rangers in 2021, Osayi-Samuel would offer Emery instant competition for Matty Cash down the right-hand side to match the depth that the Spaniard has on the opposite flank courtesy of Lucas Digne and Ian Maatsen.

Since swapping QPR for Fenerbahce three years ago, Osayi-Samuel has risen up the ranks to become an important player for the Turkish giants - starting the four Super Lig games that he's been available for this season. Whilst injury has disrupted his current campaign, the 26-year-old is now back to full fitness and ready to take Mourinho's side by storm again.

The Premier League was given a taste of what the full-back is capable of earlier this season thanks to Manchester United's Europa League exploits, which saw the Red Devils earn a point against Fenerbahce. Now, Osayi-Samuel, himself, could get the chance to complete unfinished business in English football courtesy of a free move to Aston Villa.

Last time he was in England, the defender earned high praise from former QPR boss Mark Warburton, who told the Brent & Kilburn Times after victory over Cardiff City in 2020: "I thought he was very, very good. If you remember Bristol City away earlier in the season he gave the full-back a torrid time.

"He's been very good in spells in games but today he was consistent from the first whistle to the 75th minute. I'm not sure many teams have that blistering pace. As long as he knows how to use it and that's the key for him learning the game."