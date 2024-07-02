It hasn't exactly been plain sailing at Aston Villa over the past several weeks, but Unai Emery and Monchi will consider their transfer work thus far a success, given the circumstances.

Selling Douglas Luiz to Juventus was not what the Villa Park bosses had in mind after incredibly qualifying for the Champions League with a top-four finish in the Premier League, but profit and sustainability (PSR) rules have dictated the summer so far and Villa were forced to cough up.

The June 30 PSR deadline has now flown by but the club has been braced for the date, having suffered significant financial losses during the 2022/23 campaign. Luiz and academy prospects Tim Iroegbunum and Omari Kellyman speak of savvy trading that has now rolled out the carpet for focused investment ahead of a thrilling season ahead.

Ross Barkley and Enzo Barrenechea have been added to the midfield while Samuel Iling-Junior will add electrifying energy down the flanks, but Emery's outfit have yet to bolster their backline.

Aston Villa transfer news

According to Viola News over in Italy, Aston Villa have seen a €20m (£17m) bid rejected for the signing of Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode, with the Serie A side holding out for €25m (£21m) including bonuses.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the 19-year-old defender, submitting their own proposal that was turned down, meaning that transfer chief Monchi would be wise to make an improved offer with dispatch.

Villa Park already yields a talented right-back in Matty Cash but some depth wouldn't exactly be a bad thing, especially with Champions League nights looming just a few months away.

What Michael Kayode would bring to Villa

Kayode might be young but the teenage talent has already demonstrated himself to be an indispensable member at Fiorentina, featuring prominently throughout 2023/24 - his debut year on the professional scene.

Michael Kayode vs Matty Cash (23/24) Stats Kayode Cash Matches played 26 29 Matches started 22 23 Goals 1 2 Assists 1 2 Clean sheets 6 2 Pass completion 87% 84% Tackles per game 2.0 1.9 Clearances per game 1.5 1.8 Key passes per game 0.6 0.4 Recoveries per game 4.0 3.8 Dribbles per game 0.8 (51%) 0.4 (38%) Duels won per game 4.3 (60%) 3.6 (47%) All stats via Sofascore

It's remarkable how similar Kayode and Cash are in regard to their playing style, though the Italy U21 international is already displaying signs of superiority in defensive phases and greater levels of energy and creativity, making more recoveries, more consistent with his key passes.

As per FBref, the Italian ranks among the top 12% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles made per 90, living up to praise from analyst and Serie A fanatic Ben Mattinson that he is a "duel monster".

Under an astute and meticulous coach in Emery, Kayode would find the perfect conditions to grow into his skin and impress upon the Premier League his dizzying potential.

And considering the partnership that could be forged with another of Villa's fresh signings, it's surely worth the investment...

Imagine him & Iling-Junior

Emery deserves plenty of praise for separating the grains of promise from the chaff of mediocrity after replacing the beleaguered Steven Gerrard at the Villa Park helm in October 2022.

He has shaped the squad to his making and is now reaping the rewards. Losing Luiz, who was described as "one of the Premier League's standout midfielders" last season, is a blow on the cusp of a seat at Europe's pre-eminent table but the shrewd moves made to counter the loss bears testament to the man at the helm.

Kayode would be another mark of impressive growth, providing Cash with real competition and allowing Ezri Konsa to play in central defence with greater regularity - which is vital given that he's one of the toughest defenders in the game, remarkably winning 76% of his duels last term.

But most importantly, he could be a dream for Iling-Junior, allowing the talented and positionally flexible winger to shuttle forwards with the security of a top-class defender behind.

Speaking of Iling-Junior's qualities, former Chelsea and Tottenham academy coach Saul Isaksson-Hurst said in 2022: “Samuel brings the full package to the party, he has got everything. He is almost like a street footballer with his skill and balance. He brings almost everything to the table. He can play seven, eleven, a 10 or even in central midfield.”

Such fluency is pleasing but the pointers suggest that the 20-year-old Englishman will principally ply his trade on the flanks, having done so for Juventus last season.

Iling-Junior ranked among the top 5% of positional peers in Serie A last term for assists, the top 4% for shot-creating actions, the top 16% for progressive carries and the top 10% for tackles per 90, but given that the above-mentioned Mattinson has noted that he could become a “[Bukayo] Saka rival” for England down the line, his left-footed preference may well see him feature on the right.

This would allow him to swing inwards and strike on goal, still maintaining his quality as an "assist machine" - as said by journalist Michele Neri - to set him in good stead for a starring role for the Lions.

Young and unrefined, however, he'd need some steely security behind him, and with Konsa's formidable and experienced presence partnering Kayode's breezy exuberance and budding defensive distinction, there's no telling how slick the right side of the Aston Villa rearguard could look in a few years or so.

Aston Villa must make their move this summer, wrapping up a deal for a top, top talent who would grow into one of the finest full-backs in the Premier League under Emery's watchful eye.